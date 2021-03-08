Global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market 2019-2026: Capital Investment, Industrial Output, Outlook and Forecast 2026

Global Vaccine Storage Equipment Industry to reach USD 1.3 Billion by 2026. Global Vaccine Storage Equipment Industry is valued approximately USD 0.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of 5.1 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Vaccine Storage Equipment Industry is significantly driven by the increasing government investments to promote vaccine research and development. According to the Government of United Kingdom, the government is actively taking the coordinated actions to address vaccine development. The United Kingdom government has invested around $120 million between 2016 to 2021 for the development of new vaccines for various diseases infectious diseases. Also, the United Kingdom Vaccine Network has also supported the government to shortlist and identify targeted opportunities for the most promising vaccines that would help to combat infectious diseases with epidemic potential in order to address structural issues related to the UK’s vaccine infrastructure. Similarly, globally pharmaceutical companies invested about $58.8 billion in R&D in 2015, Pharmaceutical R&D and a significant part of it is invested in drug and vaccine development as per the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. With the development of new generation of vaccines is making public health better thus, reducing the burden of diseases such as pneumococcal and rotavirus disease such as cancer caused by human papilloma virus. As a result, the demand and adoption of vaccine storage equipment would increase as it is especially designed to store vaccine and other medical products at a stable temperature to ensure that they do not degrade, promoting the growth of the Industry. However, complex regulatory procedures and huge capital investments are expected to hinder the growth of the Vaccine Storage Equipment Industry during the forecast period. On the basis of segmentation, the Vaccine Storage Equipment Industry is segmented into product, type and end-user. The product segment of Vaccine Storage Equipment Industry is classified into refrigerators, freezers and other equipment of which refrigerators segment holds the largest Industry share owing to the growing acceptance of vaccine refrigerators and freezers in research and educational institutes and increasing research and development activities in such sectors and institutes. The Segment the type segment, the vaccine storage Industry is diversified into refrigerated storage and refrigerated transport. The end-user segment includes retailers, distributors, clearing and forwarding agents and others.

By Product: Refrigerators Freezers Other Equipment By Type: Refrigerated Storage Refrigerated Transport By End-user: Retailers Distributors Clearing and Forwarding Agents Others

