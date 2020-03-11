Global V2x For Automotive Market: In-depth Analysis of the Global Industry with Future Estimations

Global V2X for Automotive Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global V2X for Automotive Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Global V2X for automotive market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Increase demand for autonomous cars and rising demand for predictive maintenance using real- time monitoring are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors: Global V2X for Automotive Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global V2X for automotive market are Continental AG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Technologies, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, TomTom International BV, HARMAN International, NVIDIA Corporation, Autotalks Ltd., Cohda Wireless, Daimler AG, AUDI AG, General Motors, Daimler AG, Savari, Inc., Kapsch TrafficCom AG.

This report studies Global V2X for Automotive Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global V2X for Automotive Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global V2X for Automotive Market By Communication Type (Vehicle-To-Cloud, Vehicle-To-Pedestrian, Vehicle-To-Grid, Vehicle-To-Infrastructure, Vehicle-To-Vehicle, Vehicle-To-Device), Connectivity Type (DSRC Connectivity, Cellular Connectivity), Offering Type (Software, Hardware), Propulsion Type (Electric Vehicle, Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle), Technology (Automated Driver Assistance, Intelligent Traffic System, Emergency Vehicle Notification, Passenger Information System, Fleet & Asset Management, Parking Management System, Line of Sight, Non-Line of Sight, Backing), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global V2X for Automotive Market

V2X is a technology which is specially designed so that they can interact with the other moving parts of the vehicle around them. Some of the common types of the communication are vehicle- to- pedestrian, vehicle- to- grid, vehicle- to- vehicle, vehicle- to- device and vehicle- to- cloud. These systems usually use wireless systems so that they can interact with the vehicle. There are mainly two type of technology which is used in the V2X- WLAN- based and cellular based. Increasing demand for real- time traffic alerts and rising awareness about public safety will fuel the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for real- time traffic and incidents alerts will drive the market growth

Increasing competition among manufacturer will propel market growth

Growing prevalence for connected among population is also driving the growth of this market growth

Rising government initiatives for better traffic management will also act as a driver for market growth

Market Restraints:

Dearth of proper infrastructure will hamper market

High price of V2X will also act as a restrain for this market

Unavailability of proper cellular connectivity will also act as a restrain for this market

Unacceptance of V2X technology is also contributing as a factor restraining the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Savari, Inc., announced the development of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) direct communication technology with the launch of StreetWAVETM 2000 RSU, as well as the Savari MobiWAVETM C-V2X software stack. With the launch, the company wants to improve road safety and increase automated driving and traffic efficiency. The main aim of the company is to provide the better services and products to the automotive industry

In November 2015, Lear Corporation announced that they have acquired Arada Systems. This acquisition will help the company to add software and hardware capabilities to their portfolio. This will provide excellent growth opportunities for our electrical business as it will help them to meet the need of data and signal management

Competitive Analysis: Global V2X for Automotive Market

Global V2X for automotive market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of V2X for automotive market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

