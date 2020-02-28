Global UV LED Market Outlook 2020-2025

Global UV LED market is expected to grow from US$ 178.4 million in 2016 to US$ 1,311.7 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 24.9% between 2017 and 2025.

Globally, the way industries function is shifting. All the largest of the industries including automotive, aerospace & defense, retail, healthcare, food & beverages and other manufacturing are adapting novel technologies to meet the transforming consumer and market demands. The manufacturing and services sector across the globe have a distinctive hold over the public imagination. Majority of the industries, make use of UV light for accumulating some of the processes. UV LEDs are majorly used for curing adhesives, laminating and printing, apart from curing the UV LEDs are also primarily used for sterilization and detection of elements that can’t be seen with naked eyes. The global market for UV LED exhibit significant growth owing to rising demand for curing process along with increasing concern regarding environment friendly and cost effective business processes. However, lack of standardization in measurement of UV light outputs might have an adverse impact on the market’s growth during the forecast period. The South America UV LED market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 25.8% in the coming years.

The key companies functioning in the market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics, Inc., Crystal IS Inc., Nichia Corporation, Phoseon Technology, SemiLEDs Corporation, Seoul Viosys Co., Sensor Electronic Technolgy Inc.

Energy conservation over the years has become a major concern among the nations worldwide. This has further led to evolution of several public initiated policies, one of these is the Minamata Convention. The Minamata Convention on Mercury is an international treaty that is subjected towards protection of environment and human health against the anthropogenic release and emission of mercury and its compounds. As UV LED is a semiconductor device that eliminates the use of mercury and is more energy efficient, the government and private organization across the globe are promoting the adoption of UV LED over UV lamps, across all the industries. For instance the EU commission via its RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) guidelines have been continually monitoring the prompt progress of capabilities of UV LED. Furthermore, the project UNIQUE by Osram (Opto Semiconductors) is also one of the initiative aimed at ecofriendly purification of water using LED based UVC. Subsequently, driving the growth for UV LED market in the coming years.

UV curing is a photochemical process, which uses high intensity UV light to cure/dry coatings, adhesives or inks. Traditionally these process were conducted with the help of UV lamps. Then in early 20’s UV LED were introduced. Curing process with UV LEDs showcases one the major shifts in industrial dying and printing, assembly and finishing technology. The UV LED based curing is not only energy efficient, but it also produces less heat, its mercury free and quick in terms of switching on and off. One of the major advantage perceived by the industry players is the UV photo polymerization process, which is not only environmental friendly but also accessible to a wider base of adoption. Numerous industries use UV LED curing in order to significantly enhance their efficiency, quality and productivity in manufacturing. Coating, flexographic, adhesive bonding and assembly, screen print decorating, sealing, inkjet coding/marking, optical fiber coating, photoresist applications are some of the major uses of UV LED curing. The Curing UV LED market is expected to grow with a attractive CAGR growth rate of 2.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Few of the recent strategies by some of the players UV LED market landscape are listed below:

2017: LG Innotek, subsidiary of LGE, released world’s first handrail UV LED sterilizer. This product will remove germs from the handrail of escalators using powerful UV light.

2017: Crystal IS introduced three new UV-C LEDs in its Klaran disinfection product line. These will deliver three times greater germicidal performance which will enable medical equipment manufacturer to integrate quantifiable disinfection capabilities into their products.

2015: Seoul Viosys announced its acquisition of Sensor Electronic Technology Inc. (SETi), UV LED company in the US. This will expand the company’s business in UV and RF LED market.

