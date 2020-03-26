Global Urban Air Mobility Market Estimated to Boost in Near Future 2027 with Key Players – Airbus, Aurora Flight Sciences, Bell Helicopter Textron, EHANG, Neva Aerospace

Urban air mobility (UAM) is an aviation industry term for automated and on-demand passenger or cargo-carrying air transportation services, normally flown without a pilot. The traffic across several countries is bad and getting worse. A new generation of innovators is searching for methods to efficiently and quickly move people within cities in a safest and environmentally friendly manner. These new services are anticipated to bring new ways for people to travel around urban areas and cities while reducing congestion.

The exclusive report on Urban Air Mobility Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a universal view of the market. The report gives an in-detailed information across global regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information of the market backed by the primary interview of KOLs and SME’s. This model negates any drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used is used to estimate the Urban Air Mobility Market size and forecasts till 2027.

The key factors that are driving the growth of urban air mobility market are, increase in acceptance of urban air mobility owing to environmental concerns, high investments in developing smart city may lead to demand for urban air mobility, and also the rising demand for an efficient mode of logistics & transportation. Moreover, increasing demand for autonomous air ambulance vehicles is anticipated to create significant opportunities for the market to grow.

The “Global Urban Air Mobility Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Urban air mobility industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Urban air mobility market with detailed market segmentation by platform, operation, and geography. The global urban air mobility market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Urban air mobility market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Global Urban Air Mobility Market – By Platform

• air taxi

• passenger aerial vehicle

• cargo aerial vehicle

Global Urban Air Mobility Market – By Operation

• piloted

• autonomous

Global Urban Air Mobility Market – By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• South America (SAM

