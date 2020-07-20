Global UPS Market by Solution Types, Application Types and Regions- Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

The global UPS market was valued at approximately USD 4Billion in 2019 and is expected to surpass USD 5.5Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2020–2026.

Request for [email protected] https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=95177

An uninterruptible power supply or uninterruptible power source (UPS) is an electrical apparatus that provides emergency power to a load when the input power source or mains power fails. A UPS differs from an auxiliary or emergency power system or standby generator in that it will provide near-instantaneous protection from input power interruptions, by supplying energy stored in batteries, supercapacitors, or flywheels. The on-battery run-time of most uninterruptible power sources is relatively short (only a few minutes) but sufficient to start a standby power source or properly shut down the protected equipment. It is a type of continual power system. A UPS is typically used to protect hardware such as computers, data centers, telecommunication equipment or other electrical equipment where an unexpected power disruption could cause injuries, fatalities, serious business disruption or data loss.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Data center colocation refers to the provisioning of data center space that is required to deploy servers and other computing hardware. The demand for colocation space is witnessing a surge, owing to the increasing data center complexities and the growing reliability and scalability requirements. These colocation facilities need a continuous and reliable power supply for smooth functioning, and UPS systems have provided an efficient and optimal solution to address the need of power demands for the colocation facilities.

The initial purchase cost of a UPS system is slightly more, as the they require large cabinets to house the modules that allow expansion. If the enterprise requires 1 unit for its business, an appropriate size may not be available, and this may result in the purchase of cabinets containing multiple modules. Therefore, enterprises are sometimes hesitant to opt for modular UPS systems, and this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the modular UPS market.

The rise in data generation and the need to improve the performance of data centers have increased the need for renovating the old data centers. Enterprises are renovating the data centers, as it costs lesser than building new data centers. In addition, it also eliminates short-term issues, such as power shortages, space limitations, and cooling constraints. The increase in the number of data center renovations is expected to boost the growth of the UPS market. Renovating the data centers with modular UPS systems would offer various benefits to end-users, such as reliability, adaptability and scalability, and energy and cost efficiency. Such factors have offered great opportunities to the UPS providers for expanding their businesses in the UPS market.

Ask for [email protected] https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=95177

Competitive Landscape:

The global UPS market has been fragmented by presence of various regional and global players. Key market players operating in the data center UPS industry include ABB Ltd., Belkin International Inc., Delta Electronics, Eaton Corporation, General Electric Electrical Systems, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Panduit Corporation, Schneider Electric SE and Vertiv Co., among others. These companies are adopting several market expansion strategies and are increasingly developing advanced solutions to increase revenue and sustain in the data center industry. Market players are offering lithium-ion UPS systems to enhance power and energy efficiency in data centers. In April 2019, Vertiv Co., a provider of services and equipment for data centers introduced HPL lithium-ion battery cabinet for large capacity UPS systems. The cabinet allows connection of up to eight cabinets to a single UPS, helping in customizing redundancy and runtime capacity to the application.

The global UPS market has been segmented on the basis of

Solution Types

50 kVA and below

51–100 kVA

101–250 kVA

251–500 kVA

501 kVA and above

Application types

Residential

Non-residential

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Enquiry Before [email protected] https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=95177

Why Choose Us:

We offer industry-leading critical reports with accurate insights into the future of the market.

Our reports have been evaluated by some industry experts in the market, thus making them beneficial for the company’s to maximize their return on investments.

We provide a comprehensive pictorial representation of the information, strategic recommendations, outcomes of the analytical tools to offer an elaborate landscape, highlighting the key market players. This detailed assessment of the market will help the company increase efficiency.

The demand and supply dynamics offered in the report give a 360 degree view of the market.

Our report helps readers decipher the current and future constraints in the UPS Market , and help them formulate optimum business strategies to maximize growth in the market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology UPS Market Overview Global UPS Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global UPS Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global UPS Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global UPS Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North UPS Market Analysis and Forecast Latin UPS Market Analysis and Forecast Europe UPS Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific UPS Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa UPS Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

About DataIntelo:

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.

Contact Info:

Name: Alex Mathews

Address: 500 East E Street, Ontario,CA 91764, US.

Phone No: US: +1 909 545 6473 | IND: +91–7000061386

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dataintelo.com