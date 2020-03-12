Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Current Trends, Rising Demand, Sales Channels, Growth Strategies, Key Statistics and Top Companies Analysis by 2025

Orbis Research provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) market. Furthermore, it offers full-fledged data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, applications, annual performance in the industry, sales, revenue, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, market share, and more. The report analyzes and help explore the business by providing detailed insights about the targets qualified in the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) market. The report delivers competitive background and analysis of every individual competitor. Among other prominent players of the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) market, it offers appropriate information about market share data of the region across the globe, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.
Ultra-wideband is a radio technology that can use a very low energy level for short-range, high-bandwidth communications over a large portion of the radio spectrum.
This report focuses on the global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Samsung Electronics
Taiyo Yuden
Zebra
Alereon
Pulse~Link
5D Robotics
Decawave
Fractus Antennas
Nanotron
Johanson Technology
Bespoon Sas
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Rtls/Wsn
Imaging
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Automotive And Transportation
Manufacturing
Residential
Retail
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Rtls/Wsn
1.4.3 Imaging
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Healthcare
1.5.3 Automotive And Transportation
1.5.4 Manufacturing
1.5.5 Residential
1.5.6 Retail
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size
2.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Key Players in China
7.3 China Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Key Players in India
10.3 India Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Samsung Electronics
12.1.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Introduction
12.1.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development
12.2 Taiyo Yuden
12.2.1 Taiyo Yuden Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Introduction
12.2.4 Taiyo Yuden Revenue in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Taiyo Yuden Recent Development
12.3 Zebra
12.3.1 Zebra Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Introduction
12.3.4 Zebra Revenue in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Zebra Recent Development
12.4 Alereon
12.4.1 Alereon Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Introduction
12.4.4 Alereon Revenue in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Alereon Recent Development
12.5 Pulse~Link
12.5.1 Pulse~Link Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Introduction
12.5.4 Pulse~Link Revenue in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Pulse~Link Recent Development
12.6 5D Robotics
12.6.1 5D Robotics Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Introduction
12.6.4 5D Robotics Revenue in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 5D Robotics Recent Development
12.7 Decawave
12.7.1 Decawave Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Introduction
12.7.4 Decawave Revenue in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Decawave Recent Development
12.8 Fractus Antennas
12.8.1 Fractus Antennas Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Introduction
12.8.4 Fractus Antennas Revenue in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Fractus Antennas Recent Development
12.9 Nanotron
12.9.1 Nanotron Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Introduction
12.9.4 Nanotron Revenue in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Nanotron Recent Development
12.10 Johanson Technology
12.10.1 Johanson Technology Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Introduction
12.10.4 Johanson Technology Revenue in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Johanson Technology Recent Development
12.11 Bespoon Sas
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
