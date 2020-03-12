Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Current Trends, Rising Demand, Sales Channels, Growth Strategies, Key Statistics and Top Companies Analysis by 2025

Orbis Research provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) market. Furthermore, it offers full-fledged data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, applications, annual performance in the industry, sales, revenue, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, market share, and more. The report analyzes and help explore the business by providing detailed insights about the targets qualified in the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) market. The report delivers competitive background and analysis of every individual competitor. Among other prominent players of the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) market, it offers appropriate information about market share data of the region across the globe, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

Ultra-wideband is a radio technology that can use a very low energy level for short-range, high-bandwidth communications over a large portion of the radio spectrum.

In 2018, the global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Samsung Electronics

Taiyo Yuden

Zebra

Alereon

Pulse~Link

5D Robotics

Decawave

Fractus Antennas

Nanotron

Johanson Technology

Bespoon Sas

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rtls/Wsn

Imaging

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Automotive And Transportation

Manufacturing

Residential

Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Rtls/Wsn

1.4.3 Imaging

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Automotive And Transportation

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.5.5 Residential

1.5.6 Retail

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size

2.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Key Players in China

7.3 China Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Key Players in India

10.3 India Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Samsung Electronics

12.1.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Introduction

12.1.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

12.2 Taiyo Yuden

12.2.1 Taiyo Yuden Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Introduction

12.2.4 Taiyo Yuden Revenue in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Taiyo Yuden Recent Development

12.3 Zebra

12.3.1 Zebra Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Introduction

12.3.4 Zebra Revenue in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Zebra Recent Development

12.4 Alereon

12.4.1 Alereon Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Introduction

12.4.4 Alereon Revenue in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Alereon Recent Development

12.5 Pulse~Link

12.5.1 Pulse~Link Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Introduction

12.5.4 Pulse~Link Revenue in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Pulse~Link Recent Development

12.6 5D Robotics

12.6.1 5D Robotics Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Introduction

12.6.4 5D Robotics Revenue in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 5D Robotics Recent Development

12.7 Decawave

12.7.1 Decawave Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Introduction

12.7.4 Decawave Revenue in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Decawave Recent Development

12.8 Fractus Antennas

12.8.1 Fractus Antennas Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Introduction

12.8.4 Fractus Antennas Revenue in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Fractus Antennas Recent Development

12.9 Nanotron

12.9.1 Nanotron Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Introduction

12.9.4 Nanotron Revenue in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Nanotron Recent Development

12.10 Johanson Technology

12.10.1 Johanson Technology Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Introduction

12.10.4 Johanson Technology Revenue in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Johanson Technology Recent Development

12.11 Bespoon Sas

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

