Global UCaaS Providers Market Report, Size and Forecast 2020-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types & Application

This report focuses on the global UCaaS Providers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the UCaaS Providers development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

RingCentral

Jive Voice

8×8

Vonage Business Solutions

Dialpad

net2phone

Ooma

Twilio

Yodel

AVOXI

NICE inContact

Versature

Voxbone

Nextiva

Skype

Join.me

GlobalMeet

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprise

Small And Medium Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global UCaaS Providers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the UCaaS Providers development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of UCaaS Providers are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by UCaaS Providers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global UCaaS Providers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global UCaaS Providers Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Large Enterprise

1.5.3 Small And Medium Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 UCaaS Providers Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 UCaaS Providers Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 UCaaS Providers Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 UCaaS Providers Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 UCaaS Providers Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 UCaaS Providers Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key UCaaS Providers Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top UCaaS Providers Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top UCaaS Providers Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global UCaaS Providers Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global UCaaS Providers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global UCaaS Providers Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global UCaaS Providers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by UCaaS Providers Revenue in 2019

3.3 UCaaS Providers Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players UCaaS Providers Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into UCaaS Providers Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global UCaaS Providers Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global UCaaS Providers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: UCaaS Providers Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global UCaaS Providers Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global UCaaS Providers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America UCaaS Providers Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 UCaaS Providers Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America UCaaS Providers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America UCaaS Providers Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe UCaaS Providers Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 UCaaS Providers Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe UCaaS Providers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe UCaaS Providers Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China UCaaS Providers Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 UCaaS Providers Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China UCaaS Providers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China UCaaS Providers Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan UCaaS Providers Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 UCaaS Providers Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan UCaaS Providers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan UCaaS Providers Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia UCaaS Providers Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 UCaaS Providers Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia UCaaS Providers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia UCaaS Providers Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India UCaaS Providers Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 UCaaS Providers Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India UCaaS Providers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India UCaaS Providers Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America UCaaS Providers Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 UCaaS Providers Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America UCaaS Providers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America UCaaS Providers Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Thirteen: Key Players Profiles

13.1 RingCentral

13.1.1 RingCentral Company Details

13.1.2 RingCentral Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 RingCentral UCaaS Providers Introduction

13.1.4 RingCentral Revenue in UCaaS Providers Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 RingCentral Recent Development

13.2 Jive Voice

13.2.1 Jive Voice Company Details

13.2.2 Jive Voice Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Jive Voice UCaaS Providers Introduction

13.2.4 Jive Voice Revenue in UCaaS Providers Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Jive Voice Recent Development

13.3 8×8

13.3.1 8xChapter Eight: Company Details

13.3.2 8xChapter Eight: Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 8xChapter Eight: UCaaS Providers Introduction

13.3.4 8xChapter Eight: Revenue in UCaaS Providers Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 8xChapter Eight: Recent Development

13.4 Vonage Business Solutions

13.4.1 Vonage Business Solutions Company Details

13.4.2 Vonage Business Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Vonage Business Solutions UCaaS Providers Introduction

13.4.4 Vonage Business Solutions Revenue in UCaaS Providers Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Vonage Business Solutions Recent Development

13.5 Dialpad

13.5.1 Dialpad Company Details

13.5.2 Dialpad Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Dialpad UCaaS Providers Introduction

13.5.4 Dialpad Revenue in UCaaS Providers Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Dialpad Recent Development

13.6 net2phone

13.6.1 net2phone Company Details

13.6.2 net2phone Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 net2phone UCaaS Providers Introduction

13.6.4 net2phone Revenue in UCaaS Providers Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 net2phone Recent Development

13.7 Ooma

13.7.1 Ooma Company Details

13.7.2 Ooma Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Ooma UCaaS Providers Introduction

13.7.4 Ooma Revenue in UCaaS Providers Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Ooma Recent Development

13.8 Twilio

13.8.1 Twilio Company Details

13.8.2 Twilio Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Twilio UCaaS Providers Introduction

13.8.4 Twilio Revenue in UCaaS Providers Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Twilio Recent Development

13.9 Yodel

13.9.1 Yodel Company Details

13.9.2 Yodel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Yodel UCaaS Providers Introduction

13.9.4 Yodel Revenue in UCaaS Providers Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Yodel Recent Development

13.10 AVOXI

13.10.1 AVOXI Company Details

13.10.2 AVOXI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 AVOXI UCaaS Providers Introduction

13.10.4 AVOXI Revenue in UCaaS Providers Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 AVOXI Recent Development

13.11 NICE inContact

10.11.1 NICE inContact Company Details

10.11.2 NICE inContact Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 NICE inContact UCaaS Providers Introduction

10.11.4 NICE inContact Revenue in UCaaS Providers Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 NICE inContact Recent Development

13.12 Versature

10.12.1 Versature Company Details

10.12.2 Versature Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Versature UCaaS Providers Introduction

10.12.4 Versature Revenue in UCaaS Providers Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Versature Recent Development

13.13 Voxbone

10.13.1 Voxbone Company Details

10.13.2 Voxbone Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Voxbone UCaaS Providers Introduction

10.13.4 Voxbone Revenue in UCaaS Providers Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Voxbone Recent Development

13.14 Nextiva

10.14.1 Nextiva Company Details

10.14.2 Nextiva Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Nextiva UCaaS Providers Introduction

10.14.4 Nextiva Revenue in UCaaS Providers Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Nextiva Recent Development

13.15 Skype

10.15.1 Skype Company Details

10.15.2 Skype Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Skype UCaaS Providers Introduction

10.15.4 Skype Revenue in UCaaS Providers Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Skype Recent Development

13.16 Join.me

10.16.1 Join.me Company Details

10.16.2 Join.me Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Join.me UCaaS Providers Introduction

10.16.4 Join.me Revenue in UCaaS Providers Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Join.me Recent Development

13.17 GlobalMeet

10.17.1 GlobalMeet Company Details

10.17.2 GlobalMeet Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 GlobalMeet UCaaS Providers Introduction

10.17.4 GlobalMeet Revenue in UCaaS Providers Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 GlobalMeet Recent Development

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

