Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Analysis & Outlook to 2025

The Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer market accounted for US$ 345.6 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ 772.4 Mn in 2025.

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers are instruments that are used in on-line gas analysis applications. Higher reliability, lower maintenance costs, lower downtimes, quicker responses, robust nature and high spectral resolutions coupled with accuracy makes the instrument as a vital tool in the gas measurement and monitoring industry finding applications in a broad range of industry sectors. Real-time performance monitoring, non-contact measurements, all-digital signal processing, web-based interface, and connectivity are few unmatched characteristics of the TDLA instruments and are driving turnable laser analyzer market.

Market Key Players ABB Ltd., Axetris AG, Boreal Laser Inc., General Electric Company, NEO Monitor AS, Unisearch Associates Inc., Emerson Electric Co.

The tunable diode laser analyzer systems are compact, possess high radiance powers, can be used in harsh climatic conditions and can be put subject to high pressures and temperatures as well. Additionally, these tunable diode laser analyzers can be easily modulated at higher frequencies and possess the ability to have very low detection limits and are fast response systems. The fast response times result in improved measurement speed. Adding to the above factors, a TDLA system does not require frequent maintenance. Conventionally, the TDLA system requires calibration to be done within a period which is les as compared to the conventional gas analyzers. The total cost of ownership comprises of consumable costs in the form of calibration, installation costs, recalibration costs, service costs, and conditioning costs. The total cost of ownership associated with a TDLA is very less as compared to the conventional gas analyzers on account of lower maintenance costs. The need for maintenance-free and cost-efficient as well as cost-effective solutions are anticipated to drive the global tunable diode laser analyzer market.

Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market landscape are listed below:

2017: Emerson launched gas purity analyzer CT5800 which is a combination of quantum cascade laser and tunable diode laser (TDL) in the same analyzer. It is launched for an industrial application like natural gas ethylene, and hydrogen manufacturing, with a purpose to optimize process control.

2017: Mettler Toledo introduced cross-pipe GPro 500 TDL gas analyzer. This analyzer has low maintenance and no requirement of samples conditioning and extraction. Due to these features, TDL gas analyzers are replacing traditional gas measurement technologies namely NDIR and paramagnetic analyzers.

GLOBAL TUNABLE DIODE LASER ANALYZER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Measurement Type



In-situ

Extractive

By Gas Analyzer Type

Oxygen analyzer

Ammonia Analyzer

COx Analyzer

Moisture Analyzer

Hx Analyzer

CxHx Analyzer

Others

By Industry Application

Power

Oil & Gas

Mining & Metal

Chemicals

Fertilizers

Cement

Others

Gas analyzers were previously being used as instruments that could monitor and control the air-fuel ratio in the mixture and thereby reduce the harmful emissions considerably. However, higher maintenance costs, as well as longer downtimes, have resulted in the end-users searching for more compact, effective, efficient and a robust monitoring & controlling system. Tunable diode laser analyzers enable a broad range of fast and accurate measurements of the combustion gases. They are fast response systems and have high spectral resolutions that can be achieved. Quicker responses result in eliciting corrective actions in response to the measured result. Thus, the factors prove the importance of a tunable diode laser analyzer and are expected to drive Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market.

