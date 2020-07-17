The global truck mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market, is expected to reach a considerable value, expanding at a CAGR of around 6.5% during the forecast period 2020–2026. The major reasons for its growth in the market are surge in use of rental equipment, increase in demand from various sectors, especially the telecommunication sector in countries such as Taiwan, China, Indonesia, and India, and surge in maintenance activities in developed countries such as Germany, Spain, Canada, and the United States of America (USA). Other factors such as investment by the government in the construction industry, and investment by private players in the real estate sector is going to have a positive impact, in the growth of the market.

Aerial Work Platform (AWP), as the name suggests is use of any kind of machine, which is used by an individual to places which are hard to reach or penetrate. These places are generally too high to reach by the usual methods. AWP is also known as a lift. It is typically, mounted on a vehicle for ease in transportation. A truck mounted AWP is sometimes referred to as mobile elevating working platform (MEWP), or cherry-picker. The configuration of this device, provides much more reliability, flexibility, and support to the platform as compared to normal platforms.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Surge in use of rental equipment around the world, is expected to be a driving factor for the growth of the, global truck mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market.

Rise in demand for compact truck-mounted AWPs in various region especially in the Asia Pacific, is anticipated to be a reason behind the growth of the market.

The increasing demand from various sectors, especially the telecommunication sector in countries such as Taiwan, China, Indonesia, and India, is expected to have a positive impact in the growth of the market.

Surge in maintenance activities in developed countries such as Germany, Spain, Canada, and the United States of America (USA), is anticipated to be a driving factor for the growth of the market.

The increasing investment by private players in the real estate sector is going to have a positive impact, in the growth of the market.

Rapid increase in development activities in countries such as India, and China is expected to be a reason behind the growth of the market.

There are certain complexities, and challenges while adopting to new safety standards, is anticipated to be an obstacle in the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The companies which operate in the truck mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market, are quite a few in number. Some of them are

Teupen and Time Benelux

MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Terex

Versa Lift

CTE

PALFINGER

Elliott Equipment Company

FRANCE ELÉVATEUR

Multitel Pagliero

ISOLI

SOCAGE

The market leaders are looking for various strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and product development to continue their market dominance.

The Global Truck Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market, has been segmented on the basis of

Types:

Personnel Portable Lifts

Boom Lifts

Vertical Mast Lifts

Scissor Lifts

Applications:

Transport & Logistics

Construction

Government

Telecommunication

Regions:

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Asia Pacific

