Global Transplant Diagnostics Industry (2020-2023): Business Growth, Latest Technology, Emerging Trends With Top Players Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen N.V.

The transplant diagnostics industry consist of sales of transplant diagnostics test products and related services. Transplant diagnostics are the tests conducted before relocation/ transplantation of the donor organ to recipient patient. The related services includes only installation and maintenance services offered by equipment manufacturers. Transplant diagnostics tests include Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) diagnostic testing, PCR-based assay, serological assay and mixed lymphocyte culture (MLC) assay among others.

Rising incidents of acute diseases are leading to an increase in organ failure rates, thus increasing the demand for transplant procedures driving the transplant diagnostics market. Organ transplant is a complex process and the success of the procedure depends on the acceptance of the donor’s organ by the recipient’s body system. In order to check whether the organ transplant can be successful, transplant diagnostic tests are performed. According to Health Resources and Services Administration in USA in the year 2018, 36,528 transplants were performed. Moreover, according to HRSA, more than 113,000 people are in the waiting list for organ transplant in 2019.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Transplant Diagnostics Market By Type:

Reagent & Consumables Instrument Software & Services

Transplant Diagnostics Market By Transplant Type:

Solid Organ Stem Cell Soft Tissue

Transplant Diagnostics Market By End User:

Hospitals and Transplant Centers Research Laboratories & Transplant Centers Commercial Service Providers

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Transplant Diagnostics Market Characteristics Transplant Diagnostics Market Size And Growth Transplant Diagnostics Market Segmentation Transplant Diagnostics Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Transplant Diagnostics Market China Transplant Diagnostics Market

……

Transplant Diagnostics Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Transplant Diagnostics Market Transplant Diagnostics Market Trends And Strategies Transplant Diagnostics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Transplant Diagnostics Market are

