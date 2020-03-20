Global Trade Managements Market 2020: Classification, Application & Specification, Industry Overview, Top Key Regions Analysis and Profiles Overview 2025

This report focuses on the global Trade Managements status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Trade Managements development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Trade Managements market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle (US)

Precision Software (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Amber Road (US)

Integration Point (US)

QuestaWeb (US)

TechTarget (US)

The Descartes Systems Group (Canada)

Thomson Reuters Corp (US)

Aptean (US)

Livingston International (Canada)

MIC Customs Solutions (Australia)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Trade Managements status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Trade Managements development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Trade Managements are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Trade Managements Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Trade Managements Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Trade Managements Market Size

2.2 Trade Managements Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Trade Managements Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Trade Managements Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Trade Managements Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Trade Managements Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Trade Managements Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Trade Managements Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Trade Managements Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Trade Managements Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Trade Managements Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Trade Managements Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Trade Managements Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Trade Managements Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Trade Managements Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Trade Managements Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Trade Managements Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Trade Managements Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Trade Managements Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Trade Managements Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Trade Managements Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Trade Managements Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Trade Managements Key Players in China

7.3 China Trade Managements Market Size by Type

7.4 China Trade Managements Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Trade Managements Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Trade Managements Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Trade Managements Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Trade Managements Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Trade Managements Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Trade Managements Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Trade Managements Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Trade Managements Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Trade Managements Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Trade Managements Key Players in India

10.3 India Trade Managements Market Size by Type

10.4 India Trade Managements Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Trade Managements Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Trade Managements Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Trade Managements Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Trade Managements Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Oracle (US)

12.1.1 Oracle (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Trade Managements Introduction

12.1.4 Oracle (US) Revenue in Trade Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Oracle (US) Recent Development

12.2 Precision Software (US)

12.2.1 Precision Software (US) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Trade Managements Introduction

12.2.4 Precision Software (US) Revenue in Trade Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Precision Software (US) Recent Development

12.3 SAP SE (Germany)

12.3.1 SAP SE (Germany) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Trade Managements Introduction

12.3.4 SAP SE (Germany) Revenue in Trade Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 SAP SE (Germany) Recent Development

12.4 Amber Road (US)

12.4.1 Amber Road (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Trade Managements Introduction

12.4.4 Amber Road (US) Revenue in Trade Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Amber Road (US) Recent Development

12.5 Integration Point (US)

12.5.1 Integration Point (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Trade Managements Introduction

12.5.4 Integration Point (US) Revenue in Trade Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Integration Point (US) Recent Development

12.6 QuestaWeb (US)

12.6.1 QuestaWeb (US) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Trade Managements Introduction

12.6.4 QuestaWeb (US) Revenue in Trade Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 QuestaWeb (US) Recent Development

12.7 TechTarget (US)

12.7.1 TechTarget (US) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Trade Managements Introduction

12.7.4 TechTarget (US) Revenue in Trade Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 TechTarget (US) Recent Development

12.8 The Descartes Systems Group (Canada)

12.8.1 The Descartes Systems Group (Canada) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Trade Managements Introduction

12.8.4 The Descartes Systems Group (Canada) Revenue in Trade Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 The Descartes Systems Group (Canada) Recent Development

12.9 Thomson Reuters Corp (US)

12.9.1 Thomson Reuters Corp (US) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Trade Managements Introduction

12.9.4 Thomson Reuters Corp (US) Revenue in Trade Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Thomson Reuters Corp (US) Recent Development

12.10 Aptean (US)

12.10.1 Aptean (US) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Trade Managements Introduction

12.10.4 Aptean (US) Revenue in Trade Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Aptean (US) Recent Development

12.11 Livingston International (Canada)

12.12 MIC Customs Solutions (Australia)

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

