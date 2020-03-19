Global Tracking as a Service Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth Trends & Industry Outlook to 2025

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Tracking as a Service Market” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Tracking as a Service Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tracking as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

Tracking-as-a-service platforms are cloud-based IT solutions that are used in the supply chain and logistics systems to track inventories, assets, and vehicles. Tracking as a service platform solution is implemented by enterprises for remote monitoring purpose.

In 2018, the global Tracking as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Motorola Solutions

Wabco

AT&T

Zebra Technologies

Verizon

Geotab

Blackline Safety

Spidertracks

Honeywell

Trimble

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

E-commerce

Retail

Logistics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

ROW

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Tracking as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Tracking as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

