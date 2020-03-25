Global Torque Tools Market 2020-2025:Current Trends, Strategies, Top Key Players, Competitor Analysis and Regional Outlook

Description
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3936696
According to this study, over the next five years the Torque tools market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Torque tools business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Torque tools market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Torque tools value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Adjustable Click
Preset Click
Electronic Torque
Torque Testers
Screwdriver Torque
Dial Torque
Torque Multipliers
Interchangeable Heads
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Aviation & Aerospace
Oil & Gas
Power Generation
Automotive–Manufacturing
Automotive–Repair & Aftermarket
Heavy Duty Equipment & Engines
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Facom
Proto
Tohnichi
King Tony
Stahlwille
Gedore
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Torque tools consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Torque tools market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Torque tools manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Torque tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Torque tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-torque-tools-market-growth-2019-2024
Table of Contents
Global Torque tools Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Torque tools Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Torque tools Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Torque tools Segment by Type
2.2.1 Adjustable Click
2.2.2 Preset Click
2.2.3 Electronic Torque
2.2.4 Torque Testers
2.2.5 Screwdriver Torque
2.2.6 Dial Torque
2.2.7 Torque Multipliers
2.2.8 Interchangeable Heads
2.3 Torque tools Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Torque tools Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Torque tools Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Torque tools Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Torque tools Segment by Application
2.4.1 Aviation & Aerospace
2.4.2 Oil & Gas
2.4.3 Power Generation
2.4.4 Automotive–Manufacturing
2.4.5 Automotive–Repair & Aftermarket
2.4.6 Heavy Duty Equipment & Engines
2.5 Torque tools Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Torque tools Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Torque tools Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Torque tools Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Torque tools by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Torque tools Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Torque tools Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Torque tools Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Torque tools Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Torque tools Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Torque tools Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Torque tools Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Torque tools Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Torque tools Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Torque tools Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Torque tools by Regions
4.1 Torque tools by Regions
4.1.1 Global Torque tools Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Torque tools Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Torque tools Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Torque tools Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Torque tools Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Torque tools Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Torque tools Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Torque tools Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Torque tools Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Torque tools Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Torque tools Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Torque tools Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Torque tools Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Torque tools Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Torque tools Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Torque tools Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Torque tools by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Torque tools Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Torque tools Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Torque tools Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Torque tools Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Torque tools by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Torque tools Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Torque tools Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Torque tools Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Torque tools Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Torque tools Distributors
10.3 Torque tools Customer
11 Global Torque tools Market Forecast
11.1 Global Torque tools Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Torque tools Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Torque tools Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Torque tools Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Torque tools Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Torque tools Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Facom
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Torque tools Product Offered
12.1.3 Facom Torque tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Facom News
12.2 Proto
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Torque tools Product Offered
12.2.3 Proto Torque tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Proto News
12.3 Tohnichi
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Torque tools Product Offered
12.3.3 Tohnichi Torque tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Tohnichi News
12.4 King Tony
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Torque tools Product Offered
12.4.3 King Tony Torque tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 King Tony News
12.5 Stahlwille
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Torque tools Product Offered
12.5.3 Stahlwille Torque tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Stahlwille News
12.6 Gedore
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Torque tools Product Offered
12.6.3 Gedore Torque tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Gedore News
…
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3936696
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links: