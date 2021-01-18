Global Torque Converter Market Size, Industry Growth Status And Opportunities For Leading Players 2020 – 2025

Global Torque Converter Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Torque Converter Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Torque Converter Market

The Global Torque Converter Market is expected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2025, from USD 6.4 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Torque Converter Market

The key players operating in the global torque converter market are –

Schaeffler AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Valeo

Yutaka Giken Company Limited

The other players in the market are EXEDY Corporation (Japan), Transtar Industries (Walton Hills), BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.), Sonnax Transmission Company, Inc. (Vermont), Volkswagen Group (Germany), Mercedes-Benz (Germany), Ford (U S ), Hyundai (South Korea), Toyota (Japan), and TATA (India), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Japan Automotive Manufacturers Association (JAMA), European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), Dynamic Manufacturing (Germany), Precision Industries (Australia), ACC Performance Products Plus (U.S.), Stewart & Stevenson (U.S.)

This report studies Global Torque Converter Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis.

Conducts Overall Global Torque Converter Market Segmentation: Global Torque Converter Market, By Transmission Type (Automatic Transmission, Continuously Variable Transmission, Dual-Clutch Transmission), Component (Clutch Plate, Damper, Impeller, Stator, Turbine), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Hybrid Vehicle Type (Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Electric Vehicle), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Torque Converter Market

The torque converter allows the motor vehicle to meet various gear ratios without using a conventional gear box. It splits the engine and transmission which allows the engine to work independently. Use of the torque converter removes the clutch and achieves better ride value by eliminating the need to use the clutch pedal. There are four components in the torque converter which are transmission fluid pump, turbine and stator. The key feature of the torque converter is its ability to multiply torque that lies in the capacity of the stator. The torque converter runs quietly and helps to achieve fuel efficiency as the gear lag is reduced due to the lack of manual gear changing. It requires low maintenance and less efficiency to refill the transmission fluid as it is a sealed unit.

The procedure of torque converter expands fuel combustion by attaining optimal torque ratios. The market for automobile is expected to expand due to increase in demand for fuel-saving technologies. Moreover, the torque converter market for automotive is estimated to increase because of the rise in consumer demand for better ride handling and comfort. According to India Times, sales of AT cars increased by 66% from 2014 to 2015. Hence, with the increasing advancements, the torque converter market is expected to grow.

Market Drivers:

Demand for increasing sale of hybrid electric vehicles.

Demand for increasing automatics.

Market Restraint:

High cost for repairing

Less availability of components

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Torque Converter Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players.

