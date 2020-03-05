Global Tokenization Market – Industry Opportunity Analysis and Forecast Report, 2019-2026

Global Tokenization Market Report 2020 – Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 is a comprehensive and in-depth study on the current state available at Value Market Research

The new tokenization Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the tokenization and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the tokenization market includes 3delta Systems, Inc., Cardconnect Corp., CipherCloud, Cybersource Corporation, First Data Corporation, Fiserv, Inc., Futurex, Gemalto NV, Hewlett-Packard Enterprises, Liaison Technologies, Inc., Paymetric, Inc., Protegrity USA, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Thales E-Security, Inc., TokenEx LLC and Others. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The increasing need to secure data owing to increasing payment frauds is driving the market growth. Mandate to follow PCI-DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) guidelines and protect cardholder’s data is again accelerating the market growth. Additionally, the emergence of targeted attacks is further fuelling market growth. On the flip side, organizations inability to afford robust tokenization solutions and addressing vulnerabilities according to EMV (Europay, MasterCard®, and Visa®) Standards may hinder market growth. Whereas, increasing demand for contactless payment solutions is expected to offer opportunity over the forecast period.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of tokenization.

Market Segmentation

The broad tokenizationmarket has been sub-grouped into component, application area, deployment, organization size and end-user. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Component

Professional services

Integration Services

Solution

Managed services

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Training and Education

Others

By Application Area

Payment Security

Compliance Management

User Authentication

Others

By Deployment

Indoor Positioning System

Outdoor Positioning System

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By End-User

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Industrial

Commercial

Retail

Automotive

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for tokenization in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

