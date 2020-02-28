Global Tissue Towel Market, By Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Region, Size and Forecast, 2020-2025

Increasing health & hygiene awareness among consumers leads to the increase in the adoption of tissue-towel hence propelling the growth of the tissue-towel market. Key factors such as increasing demand of tissue-towel across the globe, owing to the increase in the tourism and hospitality industry where paper towels and napkins are widely used is expected to drive the growth of the Global Tissue Towel Market over the forecast period. In addition, the rising number of working women along with growing awareness of the health and hygiene of consumers is another factor that is expected to further fuel the growth of the market over the forecast span.

Moreover, due to its benefits for health causes such as the prevention of bacterial infection when used for hand drying, which reduces the risk of communicable diseases such as cold and flu are attracting the consumer across worldwide. Furthermore, the rising adoption of tissue-towel in various industries, owing to its cost-effectiveness and widespread use is another factor expected to enhance the growth of this market in the near future. In addition, Due to the quick absorbing technology, and benefits with prevention and promoting cleanliness with the recycling of these towels, the market is expected to grow at a broader level. The availability of tissue towels at affordable cost also aids its demand among consumers in recent years.

Global Tissue Towel – Product Analysis

Based on the Product Type, the global tissue towel market is segmented as Roll Towel, Folded Towel, Center Pull Rolls, Napkins and Luxury Towels, and Boxed Towel. The roll tissue towel segment is expected to have the lion share in the global tissue towel market. The production of roll tissue towel is faster as compared to folded tissue towel as it does not require the cutting and folding process during packaging. In addition, it has advantages such as it occupies less space and contains a large amount of tissue which can be used for a longer time. These are widely preferred in the home as they are absorbent and durable and are available in bulk because cleanup is needed every time after cooking.

Global Tissue Towel – Application Analysis

Based on application, the global tissue towel market is segmented as Residential, Commercial, and Hospitals & Healthcare. The demand from healthcare & hospital majorly increases the overall sales over the globe. The growing significance of better hygiene in the healthcare sector has bolstered the demand for a tissue towel. In several regions, the mounting concern of contagious diseases has led to the demand for various tissue-towel products to be used in public places and commercial facilities.

Global Tissue Towel – Distribution Channel Analysis

Based on the distribution channel, the global tissue towel market is segmented as Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores, and Online Stores. The retail segment which covers supermarket, hypermarkets are expected to lead the global tissue towel market. In addition, the sale of tissue-towel is high due to its wide application and easy availability at every retail store with additional discounts on the product to attract large consumers is expected to trigger the growth of the global tissue towel market during the forecast period. Moreover, Manufacturers are focusing on promoting their product portfolio through the distribution channel.

Global Tissue Towel – Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global tissue towel market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global tissue towel market, due to the increase in international trading of tissue and tissue products in this region. On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold significant market share in the global tissue towel market, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period, owing to its attribute to new product launches and technological innovations in this region.

Global Tissue Towel Market: Competitive Landscape

Major key players operating in the global tissue towel market are Kruger Inc., Wepa Leuna GmbH, Cascades Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Metsä Tissue, Procter & Gamble Co., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Asaleo Care Limited, Hengan Group, SHP Slovak Hygienic Paper Group, AB Grigeo, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Industrie Celtex S.p.A, Lucart S.p.A., and Sofidel S.p.A. Various leading players operating in the tissue towel market are focused on developing high-quality, eco-friendly sanitation products for various end-use applications, in a move to strengthen their positions in various regions.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Tissue Towel Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of Tissue Towel Market and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

