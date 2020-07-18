Global tissue engineering market was valued at USD 9.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 28.9 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 14.2% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Development of specialized procedures such as sterilization and implant fixing has helped in transformation of allogeneic implants in applications such as biostatic implants is a major factor which is fueling the growth of the market.

Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends:

Rising demand from the cardiology and vascular application is driving the growth of the tissue engineering market in the forecasted period.

Due to increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders orthopedics, musculoskeletal, and spine segment is set to have significant impact on the potential revenue hikes in the market.

Availability of private & government funding, heavy healthcare investments, and advanced technology required for diagnosis and treatment of chronic disorders have been a major boost for the growth of the market.

Surging demand for heart transplantation in children with congenital malformations such as single ventricle anomalies, is set to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Treatment of neurological diseases is significant challenge which can be a retraining factor that can hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the Global Tissue Engineering Market include Medtronic plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, Allergan plc, Athersys, Inc, ACell, Inc, Organogenesis Holdings Inc, Tissue Regenix Group plc, Stryker Corporation, RTI Surgical, Inc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, ReproCell Inc, and Baxter International Inc. The market position is mostly consolidated by key players in the market. There have been numerous mergers & acquisitions by major players to keep pace with the propelling tissue engineering market.

The Global Tissue Engineering Market has been segmented on the basis of

Applications

Cord blood & cell banking

Cancer

GI, Gynecology

Dental

Skin & Integumentary

Urology

Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal, & Spine

Neurology

Cardiology & Vascular

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Tissue Engineering Market Overview Global Tissue Engineering Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Tissue Engineering Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Tissue Engineering Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Tissue Engineering Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Tissue Engineering Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Tissue Engineering Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Tissue Engineering Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Tissue Engineering Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Tissue Engineering Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

