Global Tinnitus Drug Market 2020: Quantitative Analysis By Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Lupin Pharmaceutical, Inc., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

This Global Tinnitus Drug Market report puts a light on various factors that have a direct or indirect effect on the growth of the business which includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the Pharmaceutical industry. This market research report identifies as well as analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges, and opportunities in the market for the Pharmaceutical industry. Tinnitus Drug Market report displays detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The Tinnitus Drug Market report also discovers the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global tinnitus drug market are Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Mallinckrodt, Abbott, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sound Pharmaceuticals, Merz Pharma, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Lupin Pharmaceutical, Inc., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AA Pharma Inc, Sanofi, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC and many others.

Global Tinnitus Drug Market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Vulnerable aging population as age related hearing loss is prone to developing tinnitus and prevalence of tinnitus population is the key factors to encourage the market growth.

Market Definition: Tinnitus is defined as a condition in which person consciously perceives ringing sensation, buzzing, hissing, chirping or any other sounds ranging from any music to human voice. The condition is often worse when surrounding is not too loud.

According to the statistics compiled in the American Tinnitus Association, it was estimated the total population of tinnitus in the United States were over 45 million. The male population is affected more often than female. Exposure to loud workplace environment such as construction sites, glass making industries and transportation and prevalence of loud music lovers are the key factors for market growth.

Market Drivers

Growing aging population as age related hearing loss is prone to developing tinnitus

Increase in cases of tinnitus population is driving the market growth

Increase of workers involved in loud workplace such as textile industries, glass making industries, mining and construction

Ongoing clinical trial studies being carried out by many pharmaceuticals industries

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry of major drugs and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Inadequate knowledge about tinnitus disease in some developing countries

Segmentation: Global Tinnitus Drug Market

By Type

Subjective Tinnitus

Neurological Tinnitus

Somatic Tinnitus

Objective Tinnitus

By Therapy Type

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Tinnitus Retraining Therapy

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery Stapedotomy Tympanosympathectomies



By Drug Class Type

Antidepressant Drugs Clomipramine Desipramine Imipramine Nortriptyline Protriptyline

Antianxiety Drugs Alprazolam Clonazepam Diazepam Lorazepam



By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Otonomy Inc. initiated phase II trial for a lead candidate OTO-313. A sustained-exposure formulated of the N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) receptor and antagonist gacyclidine for the treatment of tinnitus is expected to report the results in the first half of 2020. The development of OTO-313 addresses the new significant treatment options for tinnitus

In July 2016, Auris Medical received designation from the FDA for Keyzilen (AM-101), a NMDA receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute peripheral (inner ear) tinnitus. With this designation, sponsors are eligible to receive priority review which allows the sponsors to submit new drug applications facilitating the development and expediting the review process that is intended to treat patient suffering from tinnitus

Competitive Analysis:

Global tinnitus drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tinnitus drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

