Global Thymidine Kinase-2 Deficiency Treatment Market Industry Analysis By Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc., Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc.,

Global thymidine kinase-2 deficiency treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising prevalence of thymidine kinase-2 deficiency disorder is driving the market growth.

This thymidine kinase-2 deficiency treatment market report contains significant data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the allied industry. All this data and information is very important to the businesses when it comes to characterize the strategies about the production, marketing, sales, promotion and distribution of the products and services. Thymidine kinase-2 deficiency treatment report has been generated by keeping in mind all the requirements of the businesses for thriving successful business growth. This market research report can be used to acquire valuable market insights in a cost-effective way.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global thymidine kinase-2 deficiency treatment market are Zogenix, Modis Therapeutics, CENTOGENE AG, GeneDx, NeuroVive Pharmaceuticals AB, Gino Cortopassi, Khondrion BV, Mitobridge, Inc., Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc., Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc., Akron Children’s Hospital, Astellas Pharma Inc., B-MoGen Biotechnologies, Inc., Copenhagen Neuromuscular Center, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Biovista, Aadi Bioscience, Inc. among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global thymidine kinase-2 deficiency treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of thymidine kinase-2 deficiency treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Zogenix acquired Modis Therapeutics. The purpose of this acquisition is to develop and commercialize MT1621 to its late-stage pipeline. MT1621 is a novel investigational deoxynucleoside substrate enhancement therapy to treat Thymidine Kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d)

In February 2019, Modis Therapeutics received Breakthrough Therapy designation from U.S. FDA for MT1621, an investigational deoxynucleoside combination therapy used for the treatment of patients with thymidine kinase-2 deficiency (TK2d)

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of mitochondrial disorders such as thymidine kinase-2 deficiency and there potential effects on next generation by genetic transmission drives the market growth

Approval of novel drug molecules from the regulatory agencies is propelling the market in the forecast period

Presence of several drugs in pipeline for the treatment of the disease is expected to boost the market growth

High investment in research and development of therapies and treatments by government and non-government organizations is escalating the market in the near future

Market Restraints

High cost of research and development hampers the market growth

Stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of novel therapies will challenge the growth of market

Lack of awareness and knowledge about the disease and its treatments is a major restrain for the market growth

Segmentation: Global Thymidine Kinase-2 Deficiency Treatment Market

By Related Disorders

Autosomal Dominant Optic Atrophy (ADOA)

Leigh’s Disease

Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex Deficiency (PDCD/PDH)

Others

By Phenotypes

Infantile-Onset Myopathy

Childhood-Onset Myopathy

Late-Onset Myopathy

Others

By Diagnosis

Genetic Tests

Muscle Biopsy

Others

By Therapy

Supportive Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

