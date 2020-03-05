Global Threat Intelligence Market – Industry Opportunity Analysis and Forecast Report, 2019-2026

Global Threat Intelligence Market Report 2020 – Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 is a comprehensive and in-depth study on the current state available at Value Market Research

The new threat intelligence Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the threat intelligence and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the threat intelligence market includes Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd., Dell Technologies, Inc., Fireeye, Inc., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc., McAfee LLC, Optiv Security, Inc., Symantec Corporation, and others. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The increasing incidences of cybersecurity breaches and cybercrimes couple with increasing use of cloud-based services are augmenting the market demand. In addition to this, the growing need to deploy the next generation cyber security in an organization is also boosting the market growth. On the contrary, lack of skilled security professionals, and the high cost of threat intelligence solutions hinder the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of threat intelligence.

Market Segmentation

The broad threat intelligence market has been sub-grouped into component, deployment model and vertical. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Education

Government & Defense

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for threat intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

