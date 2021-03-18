Global Thread Socket Market 2020-2025 | Industry Size, Share, Types, Business Trends, Suppliers, Top Key Manufacturers, Demand Analysis and Forecast Report

The Global Thread Socket Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to be valued at USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The growth of the Global Thread Socket Industry is largely driven by the increasing demand in applications such as building and construction and wind turbines.

Thread Socket has been very useful in various applications. From Building Maintenace Units to securing maintenance personnel in windturbines.

As well as the cradles of the BMU and the Servie Lifts in windturbines are equipped with the Thread Socketv. But also in other locations, the use of the Thread Socket is a solid and reliable solution for safely working at height.

Global Thread Socket Market is segmented by Type, Application and Region.

Top Key Companies Analyzed in Global Thread Socket Market are –

• Misumi USA

• Eathu Precast

• Ultra Safe USA

• Home Depot

• DSI Civil

• Powers Fasteners

• HILTI

• Northern Tool

• UNBRAKO

• Capital Safety

