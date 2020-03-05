Global Thin-Film Encapsulation Market – Emerging And Upcoming Trends 2020, Growth, Forecast Till To 2026

Global thin-film encapsulation market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 26.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are BYSTRONIC GLASS, Meyer Burger Technology AG, AMS Technologies AG, Beneq, MBRAUN, Veeco Instruments Inc., ROLIC technologies, SAES Getters S.p.A., Picosun Oy., Angstrom Engineering Inc., KANEKA CORPORATION, SNU Precision Co., Ltd., Kyoritsu Chemical & Co., Ltd., SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD., LG Chem, UNIVERSAL DISPLAY, 3M, Applied Materials, Inc., Kateeva and Areesys Corporation.

Global Thin-Film Encapsulation Market By Deposition Technologies (Inorganic Layers, Organic Layers), Flexible OLED Design (Cathode and Anode), Application (Flexible OLED Display, Flexible OLED Lighting, Thin-Film Photovoltaics and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Thin-film encapsulation can be defined as a technology which ensures the protection of flexible devices from water, moisture and other contaminated element. It can be deposited through an organic layer as well as through an inorganic layer. Generally nowadays, these are found to be integrated which means both the organic and inorganic layers are being used which enables the reduction of cost and provide more flexibility with enhanced capacity. Thin-film encapsulation has major applicability in smart devices such as smart phones, smart wearables, smart watch which is moving towards the flexible device structure.

Segmentation: Global Thin-Film Encapsulation Market

Global thin-film encapsulation market is segmented into three notable segments which are deposition technologies, flexible OLED design and application.

On the basis of deposition technologies, the market is segmented into inorganic layers and organic layers. The inorganic layers are sub-segmented into PECVD and ALD.

In June 2018, to accelerate chip performance, applied materials announces a major breakthrough within material engineering in this big data & AI era. This will enable the company to increase performance by up to 15%. Applied Material’s integrated material solution combines CVD, PVD & ALD on endura platform which will enable customer to speed the adoption of cobalt. This will also accelerate the growth of the company in big data and AI era. Such upgradation in this high growing market will help the company to sustain in the upcoming era of artificial intelligence.

On the basis of flexible OLED design, the market is segmented into cathode and anode.

In March 2019, Beneq has launched new ALD coatings for anti-corrosion application as conventional metal oxide is not thin enough to protect against fluorine. The company is offering single layer or a multilayer or mixed material specifically for improving anti-corrosive properties.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into flexible OLED display, flexible OLED lighting, thin-film photovoltaics and others.

In February 2017, ROLIC TECHNOLOGIES has been acquired by BASF group which is world’s leading chemical company. The acquisition will lead to cater the rising opportunity by developing next generation OLED and LCD display. This acquisition has helped the company to grow strongly in optical film, display and security markets. The acquisition enabled the company to strengthen its market position in electronics material segment.

Top Key Players in Thin-Film Encapsulation Market Industry are:

BYSTRONIC GLASS

Meyer Burger Technology AG

AMS Technologies AG

Beneq

MBRAUN

Veeco Instruments Inc.

ROLIC technologies

Product Launch

In May 2018, NEXTorr -StarCell pump has been launched by Agilent Technologies and SAES Group. This pump integrates sintered NEG technology with StarCell Ion pump. It has major applicability in particle accelerators and surface science equipment.

In November 2017, YIELDjet has been launched by Kateeva specifically for red, green and blue (RGB) pixel deposition for production of large-size OLED displays. With this launch, the company has expected three additional systems to get shipped by the second quarter of 2018.

In May 2016, The Samsung SDI has setup and started the operation of Photovoltaic Material at Wuxi Plant in one of the largest photovoltaic market in the world, that is, China. Samsung SDI has started its operation with the capacity of 40 tons a month and it is expected that the company will be expanding it to 100 tons a month. It is seen that Samsung SDI market will accelerate and strengthen the segment in order to expand its target market to Asian countries such as Thailand, Malaysia and India. This will enable the company to capture largest photovoltaic market in the world and to hold the global leader position.

