Global Thin-Film Encapsulation Market 2020 Competitive Insights – Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea), LG Chem (South Korea), Universal Display Corp (UDC) (US), Applied Materials (US), Veeco Instruments (US), Kateeva (US)

The Thin-Film Encapsulation Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The thin-film encapsulation market for materials covers the thin-film organic and inorganic barriers used at the manufacturing level of flexible OLED displays, flexible OLED lighting, thin-film photovoltaics, and other products. The need for thin-film barriers in flexible and organic devices, trend of thin-film encapsulation using inkjet printing technology, and rapid adoption of flexible OLED displays for smartphones and smart wearables significantly drive the market growth. The growing investments in the OLED technology and manufacturing facilities and rising adoption of thin-film solar cells are likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The prominent players in the global Thin-Film Encapsulation market are:

Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea), LG Chem (South Korea), Universal Display Corp (UDC) (US), Applied Materials (US), Veeco Instruments (US), Kateeva (US), Toray Industries (Japan), BASF (Rolic) (Germany), Meyer Burger (Switzerland), Aixtron (Germany), Bystronic Glass (Germany), AMS Technologies (Germany), Angstrom Engineering (Canada) and Other.

Samsung SDI succeeded in mass production of TFE organic materials for the world’s first flexible display, so they possess mass-produced products solely in the world. They also have excellent process capability and panel reliability for both deposition and inkjet process.

Encapsulation Glass → Thin Film Encapsulation for Flexible Display

Flexible Display (eg. Smart phone, Smart Watch…)

Veeco Cambridge Nanotech has been at the forefront of the development of ALD films for encapsulation and barrier layers. Pioneering works from Carcia and Meyer on Savannah® ALD platforms have demonstrated the potential of ALD to fulfill the most stringent encapsulation requirement with water transmission rates below 1E-6g/m2/day. Our scientists have years of experience in the development of hybrid organic / inorganic films deposited by MLD (Molecular Layer Deposition) integrating organic layers such as alucone or zircone in an inorganic oxide matrix. Such hybrid materials can provide more flexible films while still ensuring superior impermeability.

Market segment by Types

Organic Layers

Inorganic Layers

Market segment by Application

Flexible OLED Display

Flexible OLED Lighting

Thin-Film Photovoltaics

Others

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last five years are identified. The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

