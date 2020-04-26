Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market 2020: Classification, Application & Specification, Industry Overview, Top Key Regions Analysis and Profiles Overview 2025

This report focuses on the global Thermal Spray Coatings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Thermal Spray Coatings development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Thermal Spray Coatings market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Praxair Surface Technologies
Oerlikon Group
Bodycote plc
H.C. Starck GmbH
Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc.
Precision Coatings, Inc.
A&A Coatings
ASB Industries Inc.
Flame Spray Coating Co.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Service
Coatings Materials
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace
Automotive
Military
Power
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Thermal Spray Coatings are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Service
1.4.3 Coatings Materials
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Aerospace
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Military
1.5.5 Power
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size
2.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Thermal Spray Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Thermal Spray Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Thermal Spray Coatings Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Thermal Spray Coatings Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Key Players in China
7.3 China Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Type
7.4 China Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Key Players in India
10.3 India Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Type
10.4 India Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Praxair Surface Technologies
12.1.1 Praxair Surface Technologies Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Thermal Spray Coatings Introduction
12.1.4 Praxair Surface Technologies Revenue in Thermal Spray Coatings Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Praxair Surface Technologies Recent Development
12.2 Oerlikon Group
12.2.1 Oerlikon Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Thermal Spray Coatings Introduction
12.2.4 Oerlikon Group Revenue in Thermal Spray Coatings Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Oerlikon Group Recent Development
12.3 Bodycote plc
12.3.1 Bodycote plc Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Thermal Spray Coatings Introduction
12.3.4 Bodycote plc Revenue in Thermal Spray Coatings Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Bodycote plc Recent Development
12.4 H.C. Starck GmbH
12.4.1 H.C. Starck GmbH Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Thermal Spray Coatings Introduction
12.4.4 H.C. Starck GmbH Revenue in Thermal Spray Coatings Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 H.C. Starck GmbH Recent Development
12.5 Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc.
12.5.1 Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Thermal Spray Coatings Introduction
12.5.4 Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc. Revenue in Thermal Spray Coatings Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Precision Coatings, Inc.
12.6.1 Precision Coatings, Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Thermal Spray Coatings Introduction
12.6.4 Precision Coatings, Inc. Revenue in Thermal Spray Coatings Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Precision Coatings, Inc. Recent Development
12.7 A&A Coatings
12.7.1 A&A Coatings Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Thermal Spray Coatings Introduction
12.7.4 A&A Coatings Revenue in Thermal Spray Coatings Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 A&A Coatings Recent Development
12.8 ASB Industries Inc.
12.8.1 ASB Industries Inc. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Thermal Spray Coatings Introduction
12.8.4 ASB Industries Inc. Revenue in Thermal Spray Coatings Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 ASB Industries Inc. Recent Development
12.9 Flame Spray Coating Co.
12.9.1 Flame Spray Coating Co. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Thermal Spray Coatings Introduction
12.9.4 Flame Spray Coating Co. Revenue in Thermal Spray Coatings Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Flame Spray Coating Co. Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
