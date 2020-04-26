Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market 2020: Classification, Application & Specification, Industry Overview, Top Key Regions Analysis and Profiles Overview 2025

This report focuses on the global Thermal Spray Coatings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Thermal Spray Coatings development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Thermal Spray Coatings market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Praxair Surface Technologies

Oerlikon Group

Bodycote plc

H.C. Starck GmbH

Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc.

Precision Coatings, Inc.

A&A Coatings

ASB Industries Inc.

Flame Spray Coating Co.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Service

Coatings Materials

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace

Automotive

Military

Power

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Thermal Spray Coatings are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Service

1.4.3 Coatings Materials

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Aerospace

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Military

1.5.5 Power

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size

2.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Thermal Spray Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Thermal Spray Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Thermal Spray Coatings Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Thermal Spray Coatings Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Key Players in China

7.3 China Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Type

7.4 China Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Key Players in India

10.3 India Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Type

10.4 India Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Praxair Surface Technologies

12.1.1 Praxair Surface Technologies Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Thermal Spray Coatings Introduction

12.1.4 Praxair Surface Technologies Revenue in Thermal Spray Coatings Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Praxair Surface Technologies Recent Development

12.2 Oerlikon Group

12.2.1 Oerlikon Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Thermal Spray Coatings Introduction

12.2.4 Oerlikon Group Revenue in Thermal Spray Coatings Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Oerlikon Group Recent Development

12.3 Bodycote plc

12.3.1 Bodycote plc Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Thermal Spray Coatings Introduction

12.3.4 Bodycote plc Revenue in Thermal Spray Coatings Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Bodycote plc Recent Development

12.4 H.C. Starck GmbH

12.4.1 H.C. Starck GmbH Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Thermal Spray Coatings Introduction

12.4.4 H.C. Starck GmbH Revenue in Thermal Spray Coatings Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 H.C. Starck GmbH Recent Development

12.5 Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc.

12.5.1 Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Thermal Spray Coatings Introduction

12.5.4 Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc. Revenue in Thermal Spray Coatings Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Precision Coatings, Inc.

12.6.1 Precision Coatings, Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Thermal Spray Coatings Introduction

12.6.4 Precision Coatings, Inc. Revenue in Thermal Spray Coatings Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Precision Coatings, Inc. Recent Development

12.7 A&A Coatings

12.7.1 A&A Coatings Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Thermal Spray Coatings Introduction

12.7.4 A&A Coatings Revenue in Thermal Spray Coatings Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 A&A Coatings Recent Development

12.8 ASB Industries Inc.

12.8.1 ASB Industries Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Thermal Spray Coatings Introduction

12.8.4 ASB Industries Inc. Revenue in Thermal Spray Coatings Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 ASB Industries Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Flame Spray Coating Co.

12.9.1 Flame Spray Coating Co. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Thermal Spray Coatings Introduction

12.9.4 Flame Spray Coating Co. Revenue in Thermal Spray Coatings Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Flame Spray Coating Co. Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

