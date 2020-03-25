Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market 2020-2025:Current Trends, Innovations, Application, Growth Analysis, Industry Verticals and Geographical Analysis

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Agriculture & Food

Construction

Infrastructure

Life Science

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ALS Limited

Eurofins Scientific

AmSpec LLC

Applus Services

BSI Group

Apave

DEKRA

Bureau Veritas S. A.

DNV GL

Corelab Laboratories

National Collateral Management Services Ltd

SAI Global Limited

RINA Group

Exova Group PLC

Lloyd’s Register Group

Kiwa Group

SOCOTEC

Mistras Group Inc.

Intertek Group PLC

SGS SA

UL LLC

TUV Nord

TUV Rheinland

SYNLAB

TUV SUD

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Testing

2.2.2 Testing

2.2.3 Certification

2.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Agriculture & Food

2.4.2 Construction

2.4.3 Infrastructure

2.4.4 Life Science

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services by Players

3.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services by Regions

4.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services by Countries

7.2 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Forecast

10.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 ALS Limited

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Product Offered

11.1.3 ALS Limited Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 ALS Limited News

11.2 Eurofins Scientific

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Eurofins Scientific Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Eurofins Scientific News

11.3 AmSpec LLC

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Product Offered

11.3.3 AmSpec LLC Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 AmSpec LLC News

11.4 Applus Services

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Product Offered

11.4.3 Applus Services Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Applus Services News

11.5 BSI Group

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Product Offered

11.5.3 BSI Group Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 BSI Group News

11.6 Apave

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Product Offered

11.6.3 Apave Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Apave News

11.7 DEKRA

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Product Offered

11.7.3 DEKRA Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 DEKRA News

11.8 Bureau Veritas S. A.

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Product Offered

11.8.3 Bureau Veritas S. A. Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Bureau Veritas S. A. News

11.9 DNV GL

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Product Offered

11.9.3 DNV GL Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 DNV GL News

11.10 Corelab Laboratories

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Product Offered

11.10.3 Corelab Laboratories Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Corelab Laboratories News

11.11 National Collateral Management Services Ltd

11.12 SAI Global Limited

11.13 RINA Group

11.14 Exova Group PLC

11.15 Lloyd’s Register Group

11.16 Kiwa Group

11.17 SOCOTEC

11.18 Mistras Group Inc.

11.19 Intertek Group PLC

11.20 SGS SA

11.21 UL LLC

11.22 TUV Nord

11.23 TUV Rheinland

11.24 SYNLAB

11.25 TUV SUD

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

