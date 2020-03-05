Global Testing Inspection And Certification Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025

Global Testing Inspection and Certification Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 199.48 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 294.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing preference for outsourcing service model is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in testing inspection and certification market are SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Dekra, Eurofins Scientific, TÜV SÜD, DNV GL AS, TÜV Rheinland, Applus+, ALS Limited, TÜV NORD GROUP, Lloyd’s Register Group Services Limited., MISTRAS Group, Inc., Element Materials Technology, UL LLC, VDE Prüf- und Zertifizierungsinstitut GmbH, Keystone Compliance, FORCE TECHNOLOGY, HV Technologies, Inc.

Global Testing Inspection and Certification Market By Service Type (Testing, Inspection, Certification, Others), Sourcing Type (In-House Services, Outsourced Services), Applications (Consumer Goods and Retail, Agriculture and Food, Chemicals, Construction and Infrastructure, Energy & Power, Industrial and Manufacturing, Medical and Life Sciences, Mining, Oil & Gas and Petroleum, Public Sector, Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Rail, Supply Chain and Logistics, IT and Telecom, Sports & Entertainment), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Testing Inspection and Certification Market

Testing inspection and certification is a kind of a testing body which provide different services like inspection, verification, auditing, certification etc. The main aim of this service is to improve the productivity of the company. These days, TIC is widely used in industries like agriculture, medical, chemicals, constructions, oil & gas etc. to maintain the quality and safety standards.

Market Drivers:

Rapid urbanization in many countries is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Increasing demand for integrated standards is another factor driving the market

Market Restraints:

Long timing of the overseas qualification assessment is the factor restraining the market growth

Trade wars among end user industries are another factor restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Testing Inspection and Certification Market

By Service Type

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Others

By Sourcing Type

In-House Services

Outsourced Services

By Applications

Consumer Goods and Retail

Agriculture and Food

Chemicals

Construction and Infrastructure

Energy & Power

Industrial and Manufacturing

Medical and Life Sciences & other.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

SGS SA

Intertek Group plc

Dekra

Eurofins Scientific

TÜV SÜD

DNV GL AS

TÜV Rheinland

Applus+

ALS Limited

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Top companies of the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) industry announced the launch of the TIC Council. This council will be in Brussels and will consist of the 90 members of different companies. The main aim is to create a safe and sustainable surrounding for the people working in the trade business.

In November 2018, SGS announced the launch of their online portal so that they can make the testing inspection and certification services available to customers in just one click. This will provide more than 100 services like fuel testing, supply chain solutions and pesticides analysis. The main aim is to provide customers the services that they desire easily anywhere.

Competitive Analysis: Global Testing Inspection and Certification Market

Global testing inspection and certification market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of testing inspection and certification market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Testing Inspection and Certification Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

