Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market 2020: Product Types and Application, Leading players, Regional Outlook, Opportunities Assessment and Forecast 2025

Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market research report analyzes the several products and services, market status, market outlook of a several regions across the world. In addition to this, the Testing, Inspection, and Certification report studies the leading players in the worldwide market. Also, Testing, Inspection, and Certification market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The report splits the Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market by product type, end user, application, and geographical regions.

This report studies the global Testing, Inspection, and Certification market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Testing, Inspection, and Certification market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services are majorly used in food & beverages sector to test the quality of food products to improve productivity and preserve consumers’ health.

In 2017, the global Testing, Inspection, and Certification market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Intertek Group

AsureQuality

Dekra

Bureau Veritas

Underwriters Laboratories

SGS Group

ALS

Lloyd’s Register Group

Element Materials Technology

ASTM International

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Oil & gas

Aerospace

Textile

Telecommunication

Automation

Medical devices

Defence

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Testing, Inspection, and Certification in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Testing, Inspection, and Certification are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Testing, Inspection, and Certification Manufacturers

Testing, Inspection, and Certification Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Testing, Inspection, and Certification Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Testing, Inspection, and Certification market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Testing, Inspection, and Certification

1.1 Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Overview

1.1.1 Testing, Inspection, and Certification Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market by Type

1.3.1 Testing

1.3.2 Inspection

1.3.3 Certification

1.4 Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Food & Beverages

1.4.2 Automotive

1.4.3 Oil & gas

1.4.4 Aerospace

1.4.5 Textile

1.4.6 Telecommunication

1.4.7 Automation

1.4.8 Medical devices

1.4.9 Defence

1.4.10 Others

Chapter Two: Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Intertek Group

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 AsureQuality

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Dekra

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Bureau Veritas

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Underwriters Laboratories

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 SGS Group

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 ALS

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Lloyd’s Register Group

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Element Materials Technology

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 ASTM International

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Testing, Inspection, and Certification in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Testing, Inspection, and Certification

Chapter Five: United States Testing, Inspection, and Certification Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Testing, Inspection, and Certification Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Testing, Inspection, and Certification Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Testing, Inspection, and Certification Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Testing, Inspection, and Certification Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Testing, Inspection, and Certification Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Dynamics

12.1 Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Opportunities

12.2 Testing, Inspection, and Certification Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

