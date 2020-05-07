Global Terminal Tractor Market Growth, Ongoing Trends, Technological Innovation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Global Terminal Tractor Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Terminal Tractor Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Terminal Tractor Market

Global terminal tractor market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing automation in terminal tractors and growing demand for manual terminal tractor are the factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global terminal tractor market are Cargotec, Konecranes, TERBERG SPECIAL VEHICLES, SANY GROUP, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., CVS Ferrari, Linde Material Handling, Mol, AB Volvo, Liebherr Group, Hoist Material Handling, Inc., Blyyd, TICO TRACTORS, CAPACITY TRUCKS, Crane Carrier, LLC, Orange EV., REV Group, MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH, Kalmar Ottawa., Sinotruk among others.

Conducts Overall Global Terminal Tractor Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Terminal Tractor Market By Axle (4×2, 4×4), Tonnage (<50 Ton, 50–100 Ton, >100 Ton), Application (Airport, Marine Port, Oil & Gas, Logistics), Propulsion Type (Diesel, Electric, Hybrid, CNG), Type (Manual, Automated), Logistic Industry (Retail Industry, Food & Beverage, Inland Waterways & Marine Services, Rail Logistics, RORO, Others), Models (On- Road Trucks, Off- Road Trucks), Technology (Manual, Autonomous, Semi- Autonomous), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Terminal Tractor Market

Terminal tractors are those semi- tractors whose main function is to carry semi-trailers within a warehouse facility, intermodal facility or cargo yard. In simple words they are specially designed for the loading and unloading of material. They are manly used in the port activities so they can handle goods. They are widely used in applications such as airport, marine port, logistics, and oil & gas. By shutting and moving semi-trailers at a work site, terminal tractors help with productivity and effectiveness.

Market Drivers:

Rising seaborne trade worldwide will drive the market growth

Increasing demand for container handling is another factor enhancing the growth of this market

Growing application of terminal tractor in logistic industry also acts as a market driver

Low operating cost and easily accessible service points of terminal tractors will also accelerate the demand of this market

Market Restraints:

High investment cost will restrain the market growth

Lack of synchronization among different equipment is another factor hampering this market growth

It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Toyota Industries North America announced the acquisition of Hoist Liftruck Manufacturing and will be renamed as Hoist Material Handling. This acquisition will help the company to expand their Heavy Duty line and help them to strengthen their position in the market

In August 2015, Kalmar and Orange EV announced their partnership so they can create zero emission, electrical terminal tractor. The company is planning to integrate Orange EV’s technology into the Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractor. The main aim of the collaboration is to provide customers with cleaner and more efficient trailer spotting

Competitive Analysis:

Global terminal tractor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of terminal tractor market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What will the Global Terminal Tractor Market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

