GLOBAL TELERADIOLOGY MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TILL 2025

Market Overview

The major factors responsible for the growth of the teleradiology market include the rising number of imaging procedures, development of IT infrastructure and rise in healthcare expenditure along with the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and chronic diseases.

The rising number of imaging procedures will boost the demand for reliable and efficient teleradiology solutions resulting in high growth of the market. The teleradiology is the transmission of images such as X-rays, CTs and MRIs for the purpose of sharing information with radiologists or physicians from one location to another. Teleradiology allows trained professionals 24/7 service and is also easily accessible to the rural population. Specific software enables patients to transmit images, and thus, allows the radiologist to effectively analyze the case study. Thus, there are many benefits with the usage of teleradiology services, like reduced cost, increased coverage, and timely interpretations, which, in turn, are the driving factors for this market.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, teleradiology is the transmission of images such as X-rays, CTs and MRIs for the purpose of sharing information with radiologists or physicians from one location to another. The market is segmented by an imaging technique, component, end-user, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Software is the Segment by Component which is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Teleradiology can be used either for scanning a patient and storing the image to show it to the doctor later (when the doctor is not available), or it can be used for sending the images, generated from mobile imaging systems in remote areas, to the doctors in hospitals.

Furthermore, most of the software make use of technologies like data compression, as most of the radiologists need to be able to share detailed, high-resolution images. The rising technological advancements and interoperability are expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share over the Forecast Period

The major factor driving the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of various musculoskeletal conditions and presence of better healthcare infrastructure, as compared to most of the developed countries. The emergence of novel technologies, along with their adoption, is helping the United States to grow in the healthcare sector. Rising healthcare expenditure is the prime factor responsible for the growth of this sector. The rising number of diagnostic procedures is increasing in the country resulting in high growth of the market. Furthermore, owing to the benefits associated with the teleradiology most of the hospitals are adopting this solution. Therefore, it is believed that due to the higher adaptability to the healthcare technology solutions, the United States will witness the largest share of the market studied.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is a fragmented market owing to the presence of various market players. Some of the market players are Agfa-Gevaert Group, Everlight Radiology, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MEDNAX, INC., Onrad, Inc., RamSoft, Inc., Teleradiology Solutions, and USARAD Holdings, Inc. However, in terms of market share, there are international players that are having a presence across major countries around the globe and these companies hold a substantial share of the market studied.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Number of Imaging Procedures

4.2.2 Development of IT Infrastructure and Rise in Healthcare Expenditure

4.2.3 Increasing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis and Chronic Diseases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.3.2 Security Concerns Associated with Tele-radiology

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Imaging Technique

5.1.1 X-rays

5.1.2 Computed tomography (CT)

5.1.3 Ultrasounds

5.1.4 Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

5.1.5 Nuclear imaging

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Component

5.2.1 Hardware

5.2.2 Software

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Diagnostic centers

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agfa-Gevaert Group

6.1.2 Everlight Radiology

6.1.3 GE Healthcare

6.1.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.1.5 MEDNAX, INC.

6.1.6 Onrad, Inc.

6.1.7 RamSoft, Inc.

6.1.8 Teleradiology Solutions

6.1.9 USARAD Holdings, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

