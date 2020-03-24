Global Telehealth Market, Size, Share, Statistics, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Top Players, Industry Demand & Forecast Research to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Telehealth Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Telehealth market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Telehealth involves the distribution of health-related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies. It allows long distance patient/clinician contact and care, advice, reminders, education, intervention, monitoring and remote admissions
Growth in geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, dearth of healthcare professionals worldwide, improvements in telecommunication infrastructure, technological advancements, increasing utilization of connected devices for the management of chronic diseases, benefits of telehealth, and need for affordable treatment options due to rising healthcare costs are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.
In 2018, the global Telehealth market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Telehealth status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telehealth development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Philips Healthcare
Medtronic
Honeywell Life Care Solutions
Tunstall Healthcare
Care Innovations
Cerner
Cisco
Medvivo
Globalmedia
Aerotel Medical Systems
AMD Global Telemedicine
American Well
Intouch Health
Vidyo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web-based
Cloud-based
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Providers
Payers
Patients
Employer groups
Government bodies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Telehealth status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Telehealth development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telehealth are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
