Global Telehealth Market, Size, Share, Statistics, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Top Players, Industry Demand & Forecast Research to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Telehealth Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Telehealth market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3189593

Telehealth involves the distribution of health-related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies. It allows long distance patient/clinician contact and care, advice, reminders, education, intervention, monitoring and remote admissions

Growth in geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, dearth of healthcare professionals worldwide, improvements in telecommunication infrastructure, technological advancements, increasing utilization of connected devices for the management of chronic diseases, benefits of telehealth, and need for affordable treatment options due to rising healthcare costs are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

In 2018, the global Telehealth market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Telehealth status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telehealth development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Tunstall Healthcare

Care Innovations

Cerner

Cisco

Medvivo

Globalmedia

Aerotel Medical Systems

AMD Global Telemedicine

American Well

Intouch Health

Vidyo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Providers

Payers

Patients

Employer groups

Government bodies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telehealth status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telehealth development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telehealth are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-telehealth-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Telehealth Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Web-based

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.4.4 On-premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Telehealth Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Providers

1.5.3 Payers

1.5.4 Patients

1.5.5 Employer groups

1.5.6 Government bodies

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Telehealth Market Size

2.2 Telehealth Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telehealth Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Telehealth Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Telehealth Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Telehealth Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Telehealth Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Telehealth Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Telehealth Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Telehealth Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Telehealth Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Telehealth Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Telehealth Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Telehealth Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Telehealth Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Telehealth Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Telehealth Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Telehealth Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Telehealth Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Telehealth Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Telehealth Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Telehealth Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Telehealth Key Players in China

7.3 China Telehealth Market Size by Type

7.4 China Telehealth Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Telehealth Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Telehealth Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Telehealth Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Telehealth Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Telehealth Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Telehealth Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Telehealth Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Telehealth Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Telehealth Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Telehealth Key Players in India

10.3 India Telehealth Market Size by Type

10.4 India Telehealth Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Telehealth Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Telehealth Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Telehealth Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Telehealth Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Philips Healthcare

12.1.1 Philips Healthcare Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Telehealth Introduction

12.1.4 Philips Healthcare Revenue in Telehealth Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

12.2 Medtronic

12.2.1 Medtronic Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Telehealth Introduction

12.2.4 Medtronic Revenue in Telehealth Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.3 Honeywell Life Care Solutions

12.3.1 Honeywell Life Care Solutions Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Telehealth Introduction

12.3.4 Honeywell Life Care Solutions Revenue in Telehealth Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Honeywell Life Care Solutions Recent Development

12.4 Tunstall Healthcare

12.4.1 Tunstall Healthcare Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Telehealth Introduction

12.4.4 Tunstall Healthcare Revenue in Telehealth Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Tunstall Healthcare Recent Development

12.5 Care Innovations

12.5.1 Care Innovations Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Telehealth Introduction

12.5.4 Care Innovations Revenue in Telehealth Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Care Innovations Recent Development

12.6 Cerner

12.6.1 Cerner Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Telehealth Introduction

12.6.4 Cerner Revenue in Telehealth Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Cerner Recent Development

12.7 Cisco

12.7.1 Cisco Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Telehealth Introduction

12.7.4 Cisco Revenue in Telehealth Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.8 Medvivo

12.8.1 Medvivo Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Telehealth Introduction

12.8.4 Medvivo Revenue in Telehealth Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Medvivo Recent Development

12.9 Globalmedia

12.9.1 Globalmedia Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Telehealth Introduction

12.9.4 Globalmedia Revenue in Telehealth Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Globalmedia Recent Development

12.10 Aerotel Medical Systems

12.10.1 Aerotel Medical Systems Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Telehealth Introduction

12.10.4 Aerotel Medical Systems Revenue in Telehealth Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Aerotel Medical Systems Recent Development

12.11 AMD Global Telemedicine

12.12 American Well

12.13 Intouch Health

12.14 Vidyo

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3189593

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155