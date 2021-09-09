Global Telehealth Market Major Players: Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd, AMD Global Telemedicine

According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the global Telehealth market is anticipated to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2025.

The use of digital technologies to deliver health education, medical care, and public health services by connecting multiple users from distinct locations is known as telehealth. This includes technology-enabled health care services, telemedicine, and services such as monitoring, assessment, communications, education, and prevention. Additionally, it also involves a wide range of videoconferencing, health information, telecommunications, and digital image technologies. The virtual technology and telecommunications are used in telehealth to deliver health care facilities outside of tradition healthcare facilities.

The telehealth includes virtual health care, where elderly or chronically ill patients are given medical guidance as well as treatment in certain procedures by residing home. The use of telehealth made easy accessibility of medical tools and guidelines for both professionals as well as patients in terms of diagnosis and patient care.

The global telehealth market is segmented on the basis of component, mode of delivery, end user, and by region. By component, the global telehealth market is further segmented into three major categories, including hardware, software, and services. On the basis of component, the services segment accounted major share in the global telehealth market. The services segment is further segmented into three major types, real-time interactions, remote monitoring, and store-and-forward consultations. The growing awareness and acceptance of remote monitoring solutions, and increasing technological advancement in telecommunication is the key factor responsible for high share of telehealth services in the telehealth industry. The hardware segment by component is further segmented into two types, medical peripheral devices, and monitors. The software segment is further segmented into, standalone software and integrated software’s. The software segment in the telehealth industry is expected to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period. The software is the important tool of telehealth systems. They work as an interface between the database and end users.

By mode of delivery the global telehealth market is further segmented into, web-based, cloud-based, and on premises delivery system.

By end user, the global telehealth market is further segmented into providers, payers, patients, and others.

On the basis of region, the telehealth industry is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North America is estimated to account major share in the global telehealth industry in 2017. The continuous increasing in telehealth funding and government support for telehealth in the region is the one of key factor responsible for growth of the market. The Asia Pacific is expected to register high CAGR during forecast period, owing to growing economy, and rising healthcare expenditure in that region.

The key players operating in global telehealth market includes Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Medvivo Group Ltd., Vidyo, Inc., Care Innovations, LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, and Honeywell Life Care Solutions among others. The increasing investment for telehealth research and development activities across the top players is expected to propel the growth of the global telehealth market.

