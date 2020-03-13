Global Telecom Operations Managements Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Telecom Operations Managements status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Operations Managements development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Telecom Operations Managements market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Accenture

Cisco Systems Inc

Ericsson

Hewlett-Packard Enterprises

Amdocs

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent

SAP AG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Billing and Revenue Management

Performance Management

Network Management

Inventory Management

Customer and Product Management

Service Assurance Management

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise

Government

Utilities

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telecom Operations Managements status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telecom Operations Managements development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom Operations Managements are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Telecom Operations Managements Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Billing and Revenue Management

1.4.3 Performance Management

1.4.4 Network Management

1.4.5 Inventory Management

1.4.6 Customer and Product Management

1.4.7 Service Assurance Management

1.4.8 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Telecom Operations Managements Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Enterprise

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Utilities

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Telecom Operations Managements Market Size

2.2 Telecom Operations Managements Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Telecom Operations Managements Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Telecom Operations Managements Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Telecom Operations Managements Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Telecom Operations Managements Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Telecom Operations Managements Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Telecom Operations Managements Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Telecom Operations Managements Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Telecom Operations Managements Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Telecom Operations Managements Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Telecom Operations Managements Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Telecom Operations Managements Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Telecom Operations Managements Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Telecom Operations Managements Key Players in China

7.3 China Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Type

7.4 China Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Telecom Operations Managements Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Telecom Operations Managements Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Telecom Operations Managements Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Telecom Operations Managements Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Telecom Operations Managements Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Telecom Operations Managements Key Players in India

10.3 India Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Type

10.4 India Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Telecom Operations Managements Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Telecom Operations Managements Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM Corporation

12.1.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Telecom Operations Managements Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Telecom Operations Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Accenture

12.2.1 Accenture Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Telecom Operations Managements Introduction

12.2.4 Accenture Revenue in Telecom Operations Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.3 Cisco Systems Inc

12.3.1 Cisco Systems Inc Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Telecom Operations Managements Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Systems Inc Revenue in Telecom Operations Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Cisco Systems Inc Recent Development

12.4 Ericsson

12.4.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Telecom Operations Managements Introduction

12.4.4 Ericsson Revenue in Telecom Operations Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.5 Hewlett-Packard Enterprises

12.5.1 Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Telecom Operations Managements Introduction

12.5.4 Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Revenue in Telecom Operations Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Recent Development

12.6 Amdocs

12.6.1 Amdocs Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Telecom Operations Managements Introduction

12.6.4 Amdocs Revenue in Telecom Operations Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Amdocs Recent Development

12.7 NEC Corporation

12.7.1 NEC Corporation Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Telecom Operations Managements Introduction

12.7.4 NEC Corporation Revenue in Telecom Operations Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Oracle Corporation

12.8.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Telecom Operations Managements Introduction

12.8.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Telecom Operations Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Alcatel-Lucent

12.9.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Telecom Operations Managements Introduction

12.9.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Telecom Operations Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

12.10 SAP AG

12.10.1 SAP AG Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Telecom Operations Managements Introduction

12.10.4 SAP AG Revenue in Telecom Operations Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 SAP AG Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

