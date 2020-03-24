Global Telecom IT Services Market Analysis 2020, Industry 2020, Report Size, Future Growth, Trends, Investment Opportunities, Industry Statistics and Forecast to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Telecom IT Services Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Telecom IT Services market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Telecom IT services provided by the IT providers to telecom operators enable operators to run their business in a more effective and efficient way.

The telecom has seen a rapid rise in competition which has affected the growth and profitability of this vertical. Decrease in average revenue per user has also affected the market in a negative away where the telecom operators are faced with the challenging task of achieving growth in the Telecom IT services market. IT providers are enabling Telecom operators to effectively manage there IT infrastructure in a better and far more efficient way.

In 2018, the global Telecom IT Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Telecom IT Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom IT Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Amdocs

Alcatel-Lucent

Capgemini

Cognizant

Ericsson

HP

Huawei

IBM

Oracle

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telecom IT Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telecom IT Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom IT Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Telecom IT Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Telecom IT Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

1.5.3 Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Telecom IT Services Market Size

2.2 Telecom IT Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telecom IT Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Telecom IT Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Telecom IT Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Telecom IT Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Telecom IT Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Telecom IT Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Telecom IT Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Telecom IT Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Telecom IT Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Telecom IT Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Telecom IT Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Telecom IT Services Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Telecom IT Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Telecom IT Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Telecom IT Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Telecom IT Services Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Telecom IT Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Telecom IT Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Telecom IT Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Telecom IT Services Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Telecom IT Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Telecom IT Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Telecom IT Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Telecom IT Services Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Telecom IT Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Telecom IT Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Telecom IT Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Telecom IT Services Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Telecom IT Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Telecom IT Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Telecom IT Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Telecom IT Services Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Telecom IT Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Telecom IT Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Telecom IT Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Telecom IT Services Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Telecom IT Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Telecom IT Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Telecom IT Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Accenture

12.1.1 Accenture Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Telecom IT Services Introduction

12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Telecom IT Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.2 Amdocs

12.2.1 Amdocs Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Telecom IT Services Introduction

12.2.4 Amdocs Revenue in Telecom IT Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Amdocs Recent Development

12.3 Alcatel-Lucent

12.3.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Telecom IT Services Introduction

12.3.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Telecom IT Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

12.4 Capgemini

12.4.1 Capgemini Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Telecom IT Services Introduction

12.4.4 Capgemini Revenue in Telecom IT Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Capgemini Recent Development

12.5 Cognizant

12.5.1 Cognizant Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Telecom IT Services Introduction

12.5.4 Cognizant Revenue in Telecom IT Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Cognizant Recent Development

12.6 Ericsson

12.6.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Telecom IT Services Introduction

12.6.4 Ericsson Revenue in Telecom IT Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.7 HP

12.7.1 HP Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Telecom IT Services Introduction

12.7.4 HP Revenue in Telecom IT Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 HP Recent Development

12.8 Huawei

12.8.1 Huawei Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Telecom IT Services Introduction

12.8.4 Huawei Revenue in Telecom IT Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.9 IBM

12.9.1 IBM Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Telecom IT Services Introduction

12.9.4 IBM Revenue in Telecom IT Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 IBM Recent Development

12.10 Oracle

12.10.1 Oracle Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Telecom IT Services Introduction

12.10.4 Oracle Revenue in Telecom IT Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Oracle Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

