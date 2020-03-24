Global Telecom Expense Management Market 2020, Industry 2020, Report Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Industry Statistics, Sales Channel and Forecast to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Telecom Expense Management Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Telecom Expense Management market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3189596

TEM is the practice that encompasses the business processes conducted by IT and finance departments to acquire the provision (and support) of corporate telecommunications assets. TEM is the build-out of services, or the acquisition of third-party services, to manage the supply chain for telecommunications.

The growing market for the Information Technology (IT) and telecom sector in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to significantly bolster growth in the TEM market. Middle East and Africa (MEA) is also expected to enter the high growth phase around the later part of the forecast period. North America (NA) is expected to account for the largest market share, followed by Europe and APAC for the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Telecom Expense Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Telecom Expense Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Expense Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Vodafone

Dimension Data

IBM

MDSL

Tangoe

Accenture

CGI

CSC

Econocom

Valicom

Anatole

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dispute management

Inventory management

Invoice and contract management

Ordering and provisioning management

Reporting and business management

Sourcing management

Usage management

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer goods and retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media and entertainment

Transportation and logistics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telecom Expense Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telecom Expense Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom Expense Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-telecom-expense-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Telecom Expense Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Dispute management

1.4.3 Inventory management

1.4.4 Invoice and contract management

1.4.5 Ordering and provisioning management

1.4.6 Reporting and business management

1.4.7 Sourcing management

1.4.8 Usage management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Telecom Expense Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

1.5.4 Consumer goods and retail

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Media and entertainment

1.5.8 Transportation and logistics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Telecom Expense Management Market Size

2.2 Telecom Expense Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Telecom Expense Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Telecom Expense Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Telecom Expense Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Telecom Expense Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Telecom Expense Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Telecom Expense Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in China

7.3 China Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type

7.4 China Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in India

10.3 India Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type

10.4 India Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Vodafone

12.1.1 Vodafone Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Telecom Expense Management Introduction

12.1.4 Vodafone Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Vodafone Recent Development

12.2 Dimension Data

12.2.1 Dimension Data Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Telecom Expense Management Introduction

12.2.4 Dimension Data Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Dimension Data Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Telecom Expense Management Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 MDSL

12.4.1 MDSL Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Telecom Expense Management Introduction

12.4.4 MDSL Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 MDSL Recent Development

12.5 Tangoe

12.5.1 Tangoe Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Telecom Expense Management Introduction

12.5.4 Tangoe Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Tangoe Recent Development

12.6 Accenture

12.6.1 Accenture Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Telecom Expense Management Introduction

12.6.4 Accenture Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.7 CGI

12.7.1 CGI Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Telecom Expense Management Introduction

12.7.4 CGI Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 CGI Recent Development

12.8 CSC

12.8.1 CSC Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Telecom Expense Management Introduction

12.8.4 CSC Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 CSC Recent Development

12.9 Econocom

12.9.1 Econocom Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Telecom Expense Management Introduction

12.9.4 Econocom Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Econocom Recent Development

12.10 Valicom

12.10.1 Valicom Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Telecom Expense Management Introduction

12.10.4 Valicom Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Valicom Recent Development

12.11 Anatole

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details=

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3189596

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155