Global Telecom Expense Management Market 2020, Industry 2020, Report Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Industry Statistics, Sales Channel and Forecast to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Telecom Expense Management Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Telecom Expense Management market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3189596
TEM is the practice that encompasses the business processes conducted by IT and finance departments to acquire the provision (and support) of corporate telecommunications assets. TEM is the build-out of services, or the acquisition of third-party services, to manage the supply chain for telecommunications.
The growing market for the Information Technology (IT) and telecom sector in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to significantly bolster growth in the TEM market. Middle East and Africa (MEA) is also expected to enter the high growth phase around the later part of the forecast period. North America (NA) is expected to account for the largest market share, followed by Europe and APAC for the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Telecom Expense Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Telecom Expense Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Expense Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Vodafone
Dimension Data
IBM
MDSL
Tangoe
Accenture
CGI
CSC
Econocom
Valicom
Anatole
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Dispute management
Inventory management
Invoice and contract management
Ordering and provisioning management
Reporting and business management
Sourcing management
Usage management
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Consumer goods and retail
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Media and entertainment
Transportation and logistics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Telecom Expense Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Telecom Expense Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom Expense Management are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-telecom-expense-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Telecom Expense Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Dispute management
1.4.3 Inventory management
1.4.4 Invoice and contract management
1.4.5 Ordering and provisioning management
1.4.6 Reporting and business management
1.4.7 Sourcing management
1.4.8 Usage management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Telecom Expense Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.4 Consumer goods and retail
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Media and entertainment
1.5.8 Transportation and logistics
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Telecom Expense Management Market Size
2.2 Telecom Expense Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Telecom Expense Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Telecom Expense Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Telecom Expense Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Telecom Expense Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Telecom Expense Management Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Telecom Expense Management Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in China
7.3 China Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type
7.4 China Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in India
10.3 India Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type
10.4 India Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Vodafone
12.1.1 Vodafone Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Telecom Expense Management Introduction
12.1.4 Vodafone Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Vodafone Recent Development
12.2 Dimension Data
12.2.1 Dimension Data Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Telecom Expense Management Introduction
12.2.4 Dimension Data Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Dimension Data Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Telecom Expense Management Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 MDSL
12.4.1 MDSL Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Telecom Expense Management Introduction
12.4.4 MDSL Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 MDSL Recent Development
12.5 Tangoe
12.5.1 Tangoe Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Telecom Expense Management Introduction
12.5.4 Tangoe Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Tangoe Recent Development
12.6 Accenture
12.6.1 Accenture Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Telecom Expense Management Introduction
12.6.4 Accenture Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.7 CGI
12.7.1 CGI Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Telecom Expense Management Introduction
12.7.4 CGI Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 CGI Recent Development
12.8 CSC
12.8.1 CSC Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Telecom Expense Management Introduction
12.8.4 CSC Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 CSC Recent Development
12.9 Econocom
12.9.1 Econocom Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Telecom Expense Management Introduction
12.9.4 Econocom Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Econocom Recent Development
12.10 Valicom
12.10.1 Valicom Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Telecom Expense Management Introduction
12.10.4 Valicom Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Valicom Recent Development
12.11 Anatole
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details=
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3189596
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155