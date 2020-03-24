Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market, Type and Application, Competitive-Landscape, Manufacturers, Share, Trends, Challenges, Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
The billing and revenue management system enables Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to generate revenue while providing a wide range of services.
Telecom Billing Market and Revenue Management is a unique solution for the various problems faced by the Communications Service Providers (CSPs).Demand for the new services, growing competition between operators, subscriber growth in developing countries, and improved customer experience with real-time charging information are the most important drivers of this market.
In 2018, the global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Ericsson
Huawei
NEC
Oracle
Alcatel-Lucent
Amdocs
SAP
HPE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Mediation
Billing and charging
Partner and interconnect management
Revenue assurance
Fraud management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom Billing and Revenue Management are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 On-Premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Mediation
1.5.3 Billing and charging
1.5.4 Partner and interconnect management
1.5.5 Revenue assurance
1.5.6 Fraud management
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size
2.2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Key Players in China
7.3 China Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type
7.4 China Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Key Players in India
10.3 India Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type
10.4 India Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Accenture
12.1.1 Accenture Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Introduction
12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.2 Ericsson
12.2.1 Ericsson Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Introduction
12.2.4 Ericsson Revenue in Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Ericsson Recent Development
12.3 Huawei
12.3.1 Huawei Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Introduction
12.3.4 Huawei Revenue in Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Huawei Recent Development
12.4 NEC
12.4.1 NEC Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Introduction
12.4.4 NEC Revenue in Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 NEC Recent Development
12.5 Oracle
12.5.1 Oracle Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Introduction
12.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.6 Alcatel-Lucent
12.6.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Introduction
12.6.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development
12.7 Amdocs
12.7.1 Amdocs Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Introduction
12.7.4 Amdocs Revenue in Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Amdocs Recent Development
12.8 SAP
12.8.1 SAP Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Introduction
12.8.4 SAP Revenue in Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 SAP Recent Development
12.9 HPE
12.9.1 HPE Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Introduction
12.9.4 HPE Revenue in Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 HPE Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
