Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market, Type and Application, Competitive-Landscape, Manufacturers, Share, Trends, Challenges, Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

The billing and revenue management system enables Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to generate revenue while providing a wide range of services.

Telecom Billing Market and Revenue Management is a unique solution for the various problems faced by the Communications Service Providers (CSPs).Demand for the new services, growing competition between operators, subscriber growth in developing countries, and improved customer experience with real-time charging information are the most important drivers of this market.

In 2018, the global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Ericsson

Huawei

NEC

Oracle

Alcatel-Lucent

Amdocs

SAP

HPE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Mediation

Billing and charging

Partner and interconnect management

Revenue assurance

Fraud management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom Billing and Revenue Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Mediation

1.5.3 Billing and charging

1.5.4 Partner and interconnect management

1.5.5 Revenue assurance

1.5.6 Fraud management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size

2.2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Key Players in China

7.3 China Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type

7.4 China Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Key Players in India

10.3 India Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type

10.4 India Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Accenture

12.1.1 Accenture Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.2 Ericsson

12.2.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

12.2.4 Ericsson Revenue in Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.3 Huawei

12.3.1 Huawei Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

12.3.4 Huawei Revenue in Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.4 NEC

12.4.1 NEC Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

12.4.4 NEC Revenue in Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 NEC Recent Development

12.5 Oracle

12.5.1 Oracle Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

12.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.6 Alcatel-Lucent

12.6.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

12.6.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

12.7 Amdocs

12.7.1 Amdocs Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

12.7.4 Amdocs Revenue in Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Amdocs Recent Development

12.8 SAP

12.8.1 SAP Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

12.8.4 SAP Revenue in Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 SAP Recent Development

12.9 HPE

12.9.1 HPE Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

12.9.4 HPE Revenue in Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 HPE Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

