Global Tea Market 2020-2025 Featuring Unilever, Tata Global Beverages, Associated British Foods Plc., Taetea and Barry’s Tea

Originated in China, tea refers to an aromatic beverage which is usually prepared by adding hot or boiling water over the tea leaves. Tea is mainly grown in the developing countries, such as Asia, Africa, South America, and around the Black and Caspian Seas, with favourable soil and climatic conditions. It is considered as the widely consumed beverage across the globe as it helps in digestion, improves the immunity, assists in weight loss, benefits the bone health and minimises the risk of heart attacks. According to the recent report by IMARC Group, entitled “Tea Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” the market reached a volume of 6.4 Million Tons in 2019. The market is further projected to reach a volume of 7.7 Million Tons by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2020-2025.

Market Trends:

On account of escalating disposable incomes and altering tastes as well as preferences of the consumers, the demand for premium and healthy beverages like tea is proliferating worldwide. Moreover, as consumers are becoming aware about the disadvantages of consuming carbonated drinks, they are extensively incorporating green tea in their daily beverages, in turn, contributing to the overall growth of the market. Apart from this, tea manufacturers are introducing value-added ingredients so as to target young consumers or people suffering from obesity, diabetes and other health ailments. Additionally, the manufacturers are coming up with new flavours of tea such as lemon, mint, orange and pomegranate in order to widen their consumer-base. Other major factor which is catalysing the market growth is the huge popularity of tea, particularly in the developing regions like India and China.

Global Tea Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type

1. Green Tea

2. Black Tea

3. Oolong Tea

4. Fruit/Herbal Tea

5. Others

Market Breakup by Packaging

1. Plastic Containers

2. Loose Tea

3. Paper Boards

4. Aluminium Tin

5. Tea Bags

6. Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

2. Specialty Stores

3. Convenience Stores

4. Online

5. Others

Market Breakup by Application

1. Residential

2. Commercial

Market Breakup by Region

1. China

2. India

3. Kenya

4. Sri Lanka

5. Turkey

6. Vietnam

7. Others

