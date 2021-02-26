Global Tank Lining and Coating Service Market Size, Share, Report, Premium, Outlook 2020, Segmentation, Top Players, Regions, Types, Developments Trends & Industry Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Tank Lining & Coating Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tank Lining & Coating Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

AmTech Tank Lining & Tank Repair

Advanced Prep-Coat, Inc.

WYN Industries Inc

McCord Contractors, Inc.

Capital Coating, Inc.

Techcoat Contractors, Inc.

Techmetals, Inc.

Technic Inc.

McNeil Insulation Co., Div. of McNeil, Inc.

Pittsburg Tank & Tower Group

PK Companies

Hallaton, Inc.

Metallizers Mid-America, Inc.

Crest Coating, Inc.

Whitman Co., Inc.

Paint Platoon USA Co.

Mass Tank Inspection Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bolted Tank

Steel Tank

Concrete Tank

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Tank Lining & Coating Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Tank Lining & Coating Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tank Lining & Coating Service are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Tank Lining & Coating Service Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Bolted Tank

1.4.3 Steel Tank

1.4.4 Concrete Tank

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Tank Lining & Coating Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Tank Lining & Coating Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Tank Lining & Coating Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Tank Lining & Coating Service Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Tank Lining & Coating Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Tank Lining & Coating Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Tank Lining & Coating Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Tank Lining & Coating Service Revenue in 2019

3.3 Tank Lining & Coating Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Tank Lining & Coating Service Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Tank Lining & Coating Service Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Tank Lining & Coating Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Tank Lining & Coating Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Tank Lining & Coating Service Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Tank Lining & Coating Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Tank Lining & Coating Service Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Tank Lining & Coating Service Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Tank Lining & Coating Service Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Tank Lining & Coating Service Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Tank Lining & Coating Service Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Tank Lining & Coating Service Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Tank Lining & Coating Service Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Tank Lining & Coating Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 AmTech Tank Lining & Tank Repair

13.1.1 AmTech Tank Lining & Tank Repair Company Details

13.1.2 AmTech Tank Lining & Tank Repair Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 AmTech Tank Lining & Tank Repair Tank Lining & Coating Service Introduction

13.1.4 AmTech Tank Lining & Tank Repair Revenue in Tank Lining & Coating Service Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 AmTech Tank Lining & Tank Repair Recent Development

13.2 Advanced Prep-Coat, Inc.

13.2.1 Advanced Prep-Coat, Inc. Company Details

13.2.2 Advanced Prep-Coat, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Advanced Prep-Coat, Inc. Tank Lining & Coating Service Introduction

13.2.4 Advanced Prep-Coat, Inc. Revenue in Tank Lining & Coating Service Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Advanced Prep-Coat, Inc. Recent Development

13.3 WYN Industries Inc

13.3.1 WYN Industries Inc Company Details

13.3.2 WYN Industries Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 WYN Industries Inc Tank Lining & Coating Service Introduction

13.3.4 WYN Industries Inc Revenue in Tank Lining & Coating Service Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 WYN Industries Inc Recent Development

13.4 McCord Contractors, Inc.

13.4.1 McCord Contractors, Inc. Company Details

13.4.2 McCord Contractors, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 McCord Contractors, Inc. Tank Lining & Coating Service Introduction

13.4.4 McCord Contractors, Inc. Revenue in Tank Lining & Coating Service Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 McCord Contractors, Inc. Recent Development

13.5 Capital Coating, Inc.

13.5.1 Capital Coating, Inc. Company Details

13.5.2 Capital Coating, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Capital Coating, Inc. Tank Lining & Coating Service Introduction

13.5.4 Capital Coating, Inc. Revenue in Tank Lining & Coating Service Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Capital Coating, Inc. Recent Development

13.6 Techcoat Contractors, Inc.

13.6.1 Techcoat Contractors, Inc. Company Details

13.6.2 Techcoat Contractors, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Techcoat Contractors, Inc. Tank Lining & Coating Service Introduction

13.6.4 Techcoat Contractors, Inc. Revenue in Tank Lining & Coating Service Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Techcoat Contractors, Inc. Recent Development

13.7 Techmetals, Inc.

13.7.1 Techmetals, Inc. Company Details

13.7.2 Techmetals, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Techmetals, Inc. Tank Lining & Coating Service Introduction

13.7.4 Techmetals, Inc. Revenue in Tank Lining & Coating Service Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Techmetals, Inc. Recent Development

13.8 Technic Inc.

13.8.1 Technic Inc. Company Details

13.8.2 Technic Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Technic Inc. Tank Lining & Coating Service Introduction

13.8.4 Technic Inc. Revenue in Tank Lining & Coating Service Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Technic Inc. Recent Development

13.9 McNeil Insulation Co., Div. of McNeil, Inc.

13.9.1 McNeil Insulation Co., Div. of McNeil, Inc. Company Details

13.9.2 McNeil Insulation Co., Div. of McNeil, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 McNeil Insulation Co., Div. of McNeil, Inc. Tank Lining & Coating Service Introduction

13.9.4 McNeil Insulation Co., Div. of McNeil, Inc. Revenue in Tank Lining & Coating Service Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 McNeil Insulation Co., Div. of McNeil, Inc. Recent Development

13.10 Pittsburg Tank & Tower Group

13.10.1 Pittsburg Tank & Tower Group Company Details

13.10.2 Pittsburg Tank & Tower Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Pittsburg Tank & Tower Group Tank Lining & Coating Service Introduction

13.10.4 Pittsburg Tank & Tower Group Revenue in Tank Lining & Coating Service Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Pittsburg Tank & Tower Group Recent Development

13.11 PK Companies

10.11.1 PK Companies Company Details

10.11.2 PK Companies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 PK Companies Tank Lining & Coating Service Introduction

10.11.4 PK Companies Revenue in Tank Lining & Coating Service Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 PK Companies Recent Development

13.12 Hallaton, Inc.

10.12.1 Hallaton, Inc. Company Details

10.12.2 Hallaton, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Hallaton, Inc. Tank Lining & Coating Service Introduction

10.12.4 Hallaton, Inc. Revenue in Tank Lining & Coating Service Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Hallaton, Inc. Recent Development

13.13 Metallizers Mid-America, Inc.

10.13.1 Metallizers Mid-America, Inc. Company Details

10.13.2 Metallizers Mid-America, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Metallizers Mid-America, Inc. Tank Lining & Coating Service Introduction

10.13.4 Metallizers Mid-America, Inc. Revenue in Tank Lining & Coating Service Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Metallizers Mid-America, Inc. Recent Development

13.14 Crest Coating, Inc.

10.14.1 Crest Coating, Inc. Company Details

10.14.2 Crest Coating, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Crest Coating, Inc. Tank Lining & Coating Service Introduction

10.14.4 Crest Coating, Inc. Revenue in Tank Lining & Coating Service Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Crest Coating, Inc. Recent Development

13.15 Whitman Co., Inc.

10.15.1 Whitman Co., Inc. Company Details

10.15.2 Whitman Co., Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Whitman Co., Inc. Tank Lining & Coating Service Introduction

10.15.4 Whitman Co., Inc. Revenue in Tank Lining & Coating Service Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Whitman Co., Inc. Recent Development

13.16 Paint Platoon USA Co.

10.16.1 Paint Platoon USA Co. Company Details

10.16.2 Paint Platoon USA Co. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Paint Platoon USA Co. Tank Lining & Coating Service Introduction

10.16.4 Paint Platoon USA Co. Revenue in Tank Lining & Coating Service Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Paint Platoon USA Co. Recent Development

13.17 Mass Tank Inspection Services

10.17.1 Mass Tank Inspection Services Company Details

10.17.2 Mass Tank Inspection Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Mass Tank Inspection Services Tank Lining & Coating Service Introduction

10.17.4 Mass Tank Inspection Services Revenue in Tank Lining & Coating Service Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Mass Tank Inspection Services Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

