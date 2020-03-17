Global Tank Cleaning Service Market Analysis 2020-2025: by Key Players with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025

The size of the global tank cleaning service market was US $ 470 million and is expected to reach US $ 590 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.0% over the period 2018-2025 .

This report examines the size of the global tank cleaning service market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global tank cleaning service market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

Oil tankers carry a huge variety of chemicals and petroleum products in world trade and at close range. Because of this variety, the next cargo is almost never identical to the previous cargo. Thus, tank cleaning is essential on chemical and product tankers.

The useful capacity of the tank is reduced by the volume of sludge. The tank operator must then clean the tank to restore full capacity. In addition, national inspection regulations require a leakage test every five or 10 years (double floor). To perform this inspection, the tank must be completely emptied and cleaned. Repair work is often carried out on this occasion. The petrochemical industry and tank terminals are increasingly choosing the option of automated tank cleaning rather than manual.

One trend in the market is the increasing market for tank cleaning systems as a service.Tank cleaning systems which not only clean the tank from the inside but also extract the oil from the sludge have high initial costs.

Asia-Pacific will have more market share in the coming years, particularly in China, which is also growing rapidly in the regions of India and the Middle East.

Dulsco

National Tank Services

Clean Harbours

Tradebe Refinery Services

Evergreen Industrial Services

ARKOIL Technologies

SWS Environmental Services

System Kikou Co

Thompson Industrial Services LLC

HTS

Bluestar

Midwestern Services Inc

Veolia Environment

Dynea

Jereh Group

STS

Kanganyouguan

Yongxin Cleaning

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

manual cleaning service

Automated cleaning service

Market segment by application, divided into

crude oil tanks

refinery tanks

commercial tank

other

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

Study and forecast the size of the Tank Cleaning Service market on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the tank cleaning service market are as follows:

Historical Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on the data by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

