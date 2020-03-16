Global Talent Relationship Management Market 2020: Split by Product Types, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share Analysis during the Forecast Year 2025

This report focuses on the global Talent Relationship Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Talent Relationship Management development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Talent Relationship Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
Oracle
Yello
Softgarden e-recruiting
The St. John Group
rexx systems
Thrive
Clockwork
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Internal Talent Relationship Management
External Talent Relationship Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Businesses (SMB)
Large Businesses
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Talent Relationship Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Talent Relationship Management are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Talent Relationship Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Internal Talent Relationship Management
1.4.3 External Talent Relationship Management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Talent Relationship Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small and Medium Businesses (SMB)
1.5.3 Large Businesses
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Talent Relationship Management Market Size
2.2 Talent Relationship Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Talent Relationship Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Talent Relationship Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Talent Relationship Management Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Talent Relationship Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Talent Relationship Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Talent Relationship Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Talent Relationship Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Talent Relationship Management Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Talent Relationship Management Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Talent Relationship Management Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Talent Relationship Management Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Talent Relationship Management Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Talent Relationship Management Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Talent Relationship Management Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Talent Relationship Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Talent Relationship Management Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Talent Relationship Management Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Talent Relationship Management Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Talent Relationship Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Talent Relationship Management Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Talent Relationship Management Key Players in China
7.3 China Talent Relationship Management Market Size by Type
7.4 China Talent Relationship Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Talent Relationship Management Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Talent Relationship Management Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Talent Relationship Management Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Talent Relationship Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Talent Relationship Management Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Talent Relationship Management Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Talent Relationship Management Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Talent Relationship Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Talent Relationship Management Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Talent Relationship Management Key Players in India
10.3 India Talent Relationship Management Market Size by Type
10.4 India Talent Relationship Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Talent Relationship Management Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Talent Relationship Management Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Talent Relationship Management Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Talent Relationship Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 SAP
12.1.1 SAP Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Talent Relationship Management Introduction
12.1.4 SAP Revenue in Talent Relationship Management Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 SAP Recent Development
12.2 Oracle
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Talent Relationship Management Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Talent Relationship Management Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.3 Yello
12.3.1 Yello Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Talent Relationship Management Introduction
12.3.4 Yello Revenue in Talent Relationship Management Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Yello Recent Development
12.4 Softgarden e-recruiting
12.4.1 Softgarden e-recruiting Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Talent Relationship Management Introduction
12.4.4 Softgarden e-recruiting Revenue in Talent Relationship Management Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Softgarden e-recruiting Recent Development
12.5 The St. John Group
12.5.1 The St. John Group Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Talent Relationship Management Introduction
12.5.4 The St. John Group Revenue in Talent Relationship Management Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 The St. John Group Recent Development
12.6 rexx systems
12.6.1 rexx systems Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Talent Relationship Management Introduction
12.6.4 rexx systems Revenue in Talent Relationship Management Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 rexx systems Recent Development
12.7 Thrive
12.7.1 Thrive Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Talent Relationship Management Introduction
12.7.4 Thrive Revenue in Talent Relationship Management Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Thrive Recent Development
12.8 Clockwork
12.8.1 Clockwork Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Talent Relationship Management Introduction
12.8.4 Clockwork Revenue in Talent Relationship Management Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Clockwork Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
