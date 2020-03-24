Global Tactical Communications Market, Size, Growing Rate, Trends, Companies, Segmentation, Revenue, Regional-Outlook, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Tactical Communications Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Tactical Communications market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Tactical communications are military communications in which information of any kind, especially orders and military intelligence, are conveyed from one command, person, or place to another upon a battlefield, particularly during the conduct of combat

Tactical communication systems are increasingly being deployed to support multiple missions which include target acquisition and battle damage assessment apart from ISR and border security missions as well as wide area surveillance in the battlefield.

In 2018, the global Tactical Communications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Tactical Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tactical Communications development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Northrop Grumman

Thales

General Dynamics

Raytheon

Harris

L-3 Technologies

BAE Systems

Ultra Electronics

Iridium Communications

Viasat

Tactical Communications

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Soldier Radio

Manpack Radio

VIC (Vehicular Intercommunication Radio)

High Capacity Data Radio (HCDR)

Situational awareness video receiver

Rugged networking devices

Market segment by Application, split into

ISR

Communications

Combat

Command & Control

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Tactical Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Tactical Communications development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tactical Communications are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Tactical Communications Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Soldier Radio

1.4.3 Manpack Radio

1.4.4 VIC (Vehicular Intercommunication Radio)

1.4.5 High Capacity Data Radio (HCDR)

1.4.6 Situational awareness video receiver

1.4.7 Rugged networking devices

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Tactical Communications Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 ISR

1.5.3 Communications

1.5.4 Combat

1.5.5 Command & Control

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Tactical Communications Market Size

2.2 Tactical Communications Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Tactical Communications Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Tactical Communications Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Tactical Communications Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Tactical Communications Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Tactical Communications Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Tactical Communications Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Tactical Communications Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Tactical Communications Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Tactical Communications Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Tactical Communications Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Tactical Communications Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Tactical Communications Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Tactical Communications Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Tactical Communications Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Tactical Communications Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Tactical Communications Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Tactical Communications Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Tactical Communications Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Tactical Communications Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Tactical Communications Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Tactical Communications Key Players in China

7.3 China Tactical Communications Market Size by Type

7.4 China Tactical Communications Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Tactical Communications Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Tactical Communications Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Tactical Communications Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Tactical Communications Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Tactical Communications Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Tactical Communications Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Tactical Communications Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Tactical Communications Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Tactical Communications Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Tactical Communications Key Players in India

10.3 India Tactical Communications Market Size by Type

10.4 India Tactical Communications Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Tactical Communications Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Tactical Communications Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Tactical Communications Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Tactical Communications Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Northrop Grumman

12.1.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Tactical Communications Introduction

12.1.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Tactical Communications Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

12.2 Thales

12.2.1 Thales Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Tactical Communications Introduction

12.2.4 Thales Revenue in Tactical Communications Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Thales Recent Development

12.3 General Dynamics

12.3.1 General Dynamics Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Tactical Communications Introduction

12.3.4 General Dynamics Revenue in Tactical Communications Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 General Dynamics Recent Development

12.4 Raytheon

12.4.1 Raytheon Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Tactical Communications Introduction

12.4.4 Raytheon Revenue in Tactical Communications Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Raytheon Recent Development

12.5 Harris

12.5.1 Harris Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Tactical Communications Introduction

12.5.4 Harris Revenue in Tactical Communications Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Harris Recent Development

12.6 L-Chapter Three: Technologies

12.6.1 L-Chapter Three: Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Tactical Communications Introduction

12.6.4 L-Chapter Three: Technologies Revenue in Tactical Communications Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 L-Chapter Three: Technologies Recent Development

12.7 BAE Systems

12.7.1 BAE Systems Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Tactical Communications Introduction

12.7.4 BAE Systems Revenue in Tactical Communications Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

12.8 Ultra Electronics

12.8.1 Ultra Electronics Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Tactical Communications Introduction

12.8.4 Ultra Electronics Revenue in Tactical Communications Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Ultra Electronics Recent Development

12.9 Iridium Communications

12.9.1 Iridium Communications Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Tactical Communications Introduction

12.9.4 Iridium Communications Revenue in Tactical Communications Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Iridium Communications Recent Development

12.10 Viasat

12.10.1 Viasat Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Tactical Communications Introduction

12.10.4 Viasat Revenue in Tactical Communications Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Viasat Recent Development

12.11 Tactical Communications

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

