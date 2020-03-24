Global Tactical Communications Market, Size, Growing Rate, Trends, Companies, Segmentation, Revenue, Regional-Outlook, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Tactical Communications Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Tactical Communications market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Tactical communications are military communications in which information of any kind, especially orders and military intelligence, are conveyed from one command, person, or place to another upon a battlefield, particularly during the conduct of combat
Tactical communication systems are increasingly being deployed to support multiple missions which include target acquisition and battle damage assessment apart from ISR and border security missions as well as wide area surveillance in the battlefield.
In 2018, the global Tactical Communications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Tactical Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tactical Communications development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Northrop Grumman
Thales
General Dynamics
Raytheon
Harris
L-3 Technologies
BAE Systems
Ultra Electronics
Iridium Communications
Viasat
Tactical Communications
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Soldier Radio
Manpack Radio
VIC (Vehicular Intercommunication Radio)
High Capacity Data Radio (HCDR)
Situational awareness video receiver
Rugged networking devices
Market segment by Application, split into
ISR
Communications
Combat
Command & Control
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Tactical Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Tactical Communications development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tactical Communications are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Tactical Communications Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Soldier Radio
1.4.3 Manpack Radio
1.4.4 VIC (Vehicular Intercommunication Radio)
1.4.5 High Capacity Data Radio (HCDR)
1.4.6 Situational awareness video receiver
1.4.7 Rugged networking devices
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Tactical Communications Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 ISR
1.5.3 Communications
1.5.4 Combat
1.5.5 Command & Control
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Tactical Communications Market Size
2.2 Tactical Communications Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Tactical Communications Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Tactical Communications Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Tactical Communications Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Tactical Communications Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Tactical Communications Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Tactical Communications Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Tactical Communications Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Tactical Communications Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Tactical Communications Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Tactical Communications Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Tactical Communications Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Tactical Communications Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Tactical Communications Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Tactical Communications Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Tactical Communications Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Tactical Communications Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Tactical Communications Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Tactical Communications Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Tactical Communications Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Tactical Communications Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Tactical Communications Key Players in China
7.3 China Tactical Communications Market Size by Type
7.4 China Tactical Communications Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Tactical Communications Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Tactical Communications Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Tactical Communications Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Tactical Communications Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Tactical Communications Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Tactical Communications Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Tactical Communications Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Tactical Communications Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Tactical Communications Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Tactical Communications Key Players in India
10.3 India Tactical Communications Market Size by Type
10.4 India Tactical Communications Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Tactical Communications Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Tactical Communications Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Tactical Communications Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Tactical Communications Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Northrop Grumman
12.1.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Tactical Communications Introduction
12.1.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Tactical Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development
12.2 Thales
12.2.1 Thales Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Tactical Communications Introduction
12.2.4 Thales Revenue in Tactical Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Thales Recent Development
12.3 General Dynamics
12.3.1 General Dynamics Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Tactical Communications Introduction
12.3.4 General Dynamics Revenue in Tactical Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 General Dynamics Recent Development
12.4 Raytheon
12.4.1 Raytheon Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Tactical Communications Introduction
12.4.4 Raytheon Revenue in Tactical Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Raytheon Recent Development
12.5 Harris
12.5.1 Harris Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Tactical Communications Introduction
12.5.4 Harris Revenue in Tactical Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Harris Recent Development
12.6 L-Chapter Three: Technologies
12.6.1 L-Chapter Three: Technologies Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Tactical Communications Introduction
12.6.4 L-Chapter Three: Technologies Revenue in Tactical Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 L-Chapter Three: Technologies Recent Development
12.7 BAE Systems
12.7.1 BAE Systems Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Tactical Communications Introduction
12.7.4 BAE Systems Revenue in Tactical Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 BAE Systems Recent Development
12.8 Ultra Electronics
12.8.1 Ultra Electronics Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Tactical Communications Introduction
12.8.4 Ultra Electronics Revenue in Tactical Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Ultra Electronics Recent Development
12.9 Iridium Communications
12.9.1 Iridium Communications Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Tactical Communications Introduction
12.9.4 Iridium Communications Revenue in Tactical Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Iridium Communications Recent Development
12.10 Viasat
12.10.1 Viasat Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Tactical Communications Introduction
12.10.4 Viasat Revenue in Tactical Communications Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Viasat Recent Development
12.11 Tactical Communications
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
