Global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Insights 2020 by Industry Size-Share, Manufacturers, Suppliers, Business Growth Opportunities, Statistics, Strategies, Revenue, Growth & Forecast-Estimations 2025

The Report takes stock of the Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Synthetic aperture radar market refers to the space and air-based SAR that functions on the principle of transmission and reception of the reflected signals that interact with the ground and aid in the imaging, tracking, detection and characterization. SAR finds significant applications over the conventional electro optical (EO) imaging systems, primarily owing to microwaves being able to penetrate through clouds and provide consistent 24 hour, all weather data efficiency.

The increasing investments in surveillance and attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) is one of the primary factors for the synthetic aperture radar market growth. Owing to technological advancements and the significance of UAVs in security countermeasure operations, there is an increasing integration of UAVs with electronics such as the command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4IRS) systems that support military operations. Additionally, with advancements in tactical control system software, the ground station controllers can also seamlessly receive or control information from UAVs. Furthermore, the software also provides the operator with necessary tools for planning, tasking, and executing missions, computer-related communications, data processing, and data dissemination.

In 2018, the global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Airbus Defence and Space

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Space Based SAR

Air Based SAR

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

Scientific Research

Agriculture

Energy

Financial Commodity

Shipping and Transportation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Space Based SAR

1.4.3 Air Based SAR

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.3 Scientific Research

1.5.4 Agriculture

1.5.5 Energy

1.5.6 Financial Commodity

1.5.7 Shipping and Transportation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size

2.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Key Players in China

7.3 China Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Key Players in India

10.3 India Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Airbus Defence and Space

12.1.1 Airbus Defence and Space Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Introduction

12.1.4 Airbus Defence and Space Revenue in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Airbus Defence and Space Recent Development

12.2 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

12.2.1 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Introduction

12.2.4 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Revenue in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Recent Development

12.3 Lockheed Martin

12.3.1 Lockheed Martin Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Introduction

12.3.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

12.4 Northrop Grumman

12.4.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Introduction

12.4.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

