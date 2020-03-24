Global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Insights 2020 by Industry Size-Share, Manufacturers, Suppliers, Business Growth Opportunities, Statistics, Strategies, Revenue, Growth & Forecast-Estimations 2025

The Report takes stock of the Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2460449
Synthetic aperture radar market refers to the space and air-based SAR that functions on the principle of transmission and reception of the reflected signals that interact with the ground and aid in the imaging, tracking, detection and characterization. SAR finds significant applications over the conventional electro optical (EO) imaging systems, primarily owing to microwaves being able to penetrate through clouds and provide consistent 24 hour, all weather data efficiency.
The increasing investments in surveillance and attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) is one of the primary factors for the synthetic aperture radar market growth. Owing to technological advancements and the significance of UAVs in security countermeasure operations, there is an increasing integration of UAVs with electronics such as the command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4IRS) systems that support military operations. Additionally, with advancements in tactical control system software, the ground station controllers can also seamlessly receive or control information from UAVs. Furthermore, the software also provides the operator with necessary tools for planning, tasking, and executing missions, computer-related communications, data processing, and data dissemination.
In 2018, the global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Airbus Defence and Space
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
Lockheed Martin
Northrop Grumman
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Space Based SAR
Air Based SAR
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace & Defense
Scientific Research
Agriculture
Energy
Financial Commodity
Shipping and Transportation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-synthetic-aperture-radar-sar-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Space Based SAR
1.4.3 Air Based SAR
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.5.3 Scientific Research
1.5.4 Agriculture
1.5.5 Energy
1.5.6 Financial Commodity
1.5.7 Shipping and Transportation
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size
2.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Key Players in China
7.3 China Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Key Players in India
10.3 India Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Airbus Defence and Space
12.1.1 Airbus Defence and Space Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Introduction
12.1.4 Airbus Defence and Space Revenue in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Airbus Defence and Space Recent Development
12.2 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
12.2.1 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Introduction
12.2.4 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Revenue in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Recent Development
12.3 Lockheed Martin
12.3.1 Lockheed Martin Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Introduction
12.3.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development
12.4 Northrop Grumman
12.4.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Introduction
12.4.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2460449
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155