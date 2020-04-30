GLOBAL SWARM INTELLIGENCE MARKET 2020 BUSINESS GROWTH PLAN AND REVENUE ANALYSIS | DOBOTS; SENTIEN ROBOTICS, LLC; UNANIMOUS AI; CONVERGENTAI, INC.; FRITZ SCHÄFER

Swarm Intelligence market report inspects the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. This market report is structured with a thorough market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skillful forecasters, and well-informed researchers. Key players in the market, major collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are also reviewed in this Swarm Intelligence report. To get knowledge of all the above factors, a transparent, extensive and supreme in the quality report is created.

Staying informed about the trends and opportunities in your industry is quite a time-consuming process. However, such a Swarm Intelligence market research report solves this problem very easily and quickly. Moreover, this market research report presents delegate overview of the market; identify industry trends, measure brand awareness, potency and insights and offers competitive intelligence. The report is structured with the systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organizations conducted through social and opinion research. To prepare this Swarm Intelligence report, detailed market analysis is conducted with the inputs from industry experts.

According to the latest research, global demand for swarm intelligence market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 37.84% in the forecast period. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of applications of this technology from the various end-use applications such as industrial automation, automotive and even telecommunications.

If you are involved in the Swarm Intelligence industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Model (ACO, PSO, Others), Capability (Optimization, Routing Scheduling, Clustering ), Application (Robotics, Drones/UAV, Human Swarming), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rapid rise in the usage of this technology in analysis and resolve big data complications; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth of swarm-based robots and drones in defense applications is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Growing requirement of this technology from the transportation & mobility end-users; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Key Market Competitors: Swarm Intelligence Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global swarm intelligence market are DoBots; Sentien Robotics, LLC; UNANIMOUS AI; ConvergentAI, Inc.; Fritz Schäfer GmbH; Valutico; Enswarm; Power-Blox AG; BRAINALYZED; Mobileye; NetBeez; RESSON; Swarm Systems Limited; Avidbots Corp.; NVIDIA Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; RedTree Robotics; SWARM FARM; Continental AG; GreyOrange pte ltd.; Kim Technologies; Lexalytics; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Raytheon Company and Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

The 360-degree Swarm Intelligence overview based on a global and regional level

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players

Competitors – In this section, various Swarm Intelligence industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Swarm Intelligence Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part

Production Analysis – Production of the Swarm Intelligence is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Swarm Intelligence Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Swarm Intelligence Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Swarm Intelligence Market

Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted

Key Developments in the Market:

“The Tenth International Conference on Swarm Intelligence” (ICSI’2019) was organized to be held from July 26-30, 2019 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The conference invited papers for registration and selected a few of the esteemed papers and invited their authors to speak and discuss their findings on artificial intelligence and swarm intelligence along with their applications in real-life.

In October 2018, “ANTS 2018” was organized by the Italian National Research Council (CNR), the “Eleventh International Conference on Swarm Intelligence” which was held in Rome, Italy from October 29-31, 2018 discussed the various advancements in technology, experimentations relating to different models of swarm intelligence and their applications in problems associated with the world.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Swarm Intelligence Market

Swarm Intelligence Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Swarm Intelligence Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Swarm Intelligence Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Swarm Intelligence Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Swarm Intelligence Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Swarm Intelligence

Global Swarm Intelligence Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

To comprehend Global Swarm Intelligence market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Swarm Intelligence market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

