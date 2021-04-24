Global Surgical Needle Industry 2020 Market Size, Trend, Growth Analysis, Top Key Players and 2025 Forecast Report

The Global Surgical Needle Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The Global Surgical Needle market is witnessing steady growth primarily due to the increasing number of surgical procedures conducted.

The factors that are contributing in the growth of this market are increasing number of surgical procedures, favorable reimbursement scenario, and rising geriatric population.

The factors, such as easy availability of alternatives and increasing incidence of needle stick injuries may hinder the growth of the Global Surgical Needle market up to some extent.

The lack of skilled professionals can be the challenge for the Global Surgical Needle Market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Roboz Surgical Instrument Co., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Surgical Needle Market — Industry Outlook

4 Surgical Needle Market Material Type Outlook

5 Surgical Needle Market Application Outlook

6 Surgical Needle Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

