Global Surfactant Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Industry Analysis, Statistics worldwide 2025

Global Surfactant Market valued at USD 32,120.00 million in 2017. The market is growing at a rising CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Key Points: Global Surfactant Market

In 2017, the global surfactant market is dominated Akzo Nobel N.V. followed by BASF SE, DowDuPont And Evonik Industries AG

The anionic surfactants segment is dominating the global surfactant market.

The amphoteric surfactants segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

This report studies Global Surfactant Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Surfactant Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Surfactant Market By Type (Anionic, Cationic, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Amphoteric, Silicone Surfactant, Others), Origin (Synthetic, Bio-Based), Application (Household Detergents, Personal Care, Lubricant & Fuel Additive, Industrial & Institutional Cleaners, Food Processing, Oilfield Chemicals, Agricultural Chemicals, Textiles, Emulsion Polymerization, Paints & Coatings, Construction and Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Table Of Contents: Global Surfactant Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Market Segmentation: Global Surfactant Market

The Global surfactant market is segmented based on type into seven notable segments as anionic surfactants, cationic detergents, non-ionic surfactants, amphoteric surfactants, silicone surfactant. zwitterionic surfactants. The anionic surfactant is sub segmented into linear alkylbenzene sulfolane (LAS OR LABS), alcohol ethoxysulfates (AES), alpha olefin sulfonates (AOS), secondary alkane sulfonate (SAS), methyl ester sulfonates (MES), sulfosuccinates and others. The cationic segment is sub segmented into quaternary ammonium compounds and others. The non-ionic surfactant is sub segmented it alcohol ethoxylate, alkylphenol ethoxylate, fatty acid easter and others. In 2018, anionic surfactants segment is estimated to rule with and rising at the CAGR of 4.1%. However, amphoteric surfactants is expected to grow at the highest CAGR the forecast period.

The Global surfactant market is segmented based on origin into two notable segments; synthetic surfactant and bio-based surfactant. The synthetic surfactant is sub segmented into sucrose ester, alkyl polyglycoside, fatty acid glucamide, sorbitan ester and others. The bio-based surfactant is sub segmented into glycolipid, fatty acid, phospholipid, neutral lipid, lipopeptide and polymeric biosurfactant. In 2018, synthetic surfactant is estimated to rule with 58.2% shares and rising at the CAGR of 3.9%. However, bio-based surfactant is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 20,152.47 million in 2025.

The Global surfactant market is segmented based on application into eleven notable segments; household detergents, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaners, food processing, oilfield chemicals, agricultural chemicals, textiles, emulsion polymerization, paints & coatings, construction. In 2018, household detergents segment is estimated to rule the market.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. The Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the in 2018 and is growing with the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What will the Global Surfactant Market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

Key reason to Purchase the report

To describe and forecast the Global Surfactant Market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the Global Surfactant Market growth Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various trocars across geographies. To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the Global Surfactant Market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Key focus of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Opportunities in the Global Surfactant Market report

1.Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

2.Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

3.Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional.

