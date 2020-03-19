Global Surface Mount Technologies Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

The Global Surface Mount Technologies Market size was 36200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 70600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019-2025.

Surface mount technology is a method through which electronic circuit is produced. In this technology, components of electronic circuits are placed directly onto the surface of printed circuit boards (PCBs). An electronic device made with surface mount technology is called as surface mount device. In present time, all mass produced electronics hardware are manufactured by using surface mount technology.

Global Surface Mount Technology market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Factors which are driving the growth of global Surface Mount Technology market are growing electronics industry, increasing use of flexible materials printed circuit boards, increasing mass production of electronics hardware devices and rising miniaturization trend & need for mounting electrical & mechanical components. On the other hand factors which are restraining the growth of global surface mount technology market are high cost of surface mount equipment system, surface mount technology is unsuitable for high power or high voltage parts such as power circuitry.

This report focuses on the global Surface Mount Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Surface Mount Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ASMPT

Assembleon

Fuji Machine

Juki

Panasonic

Koh Young Technology

Nordson

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Placement

Inspection

Soldering

Screen Printing

Cleaning

Repair & Rework

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Surface Mount Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Surface Mount Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Surface Mount Technologies are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Surface Mount Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Placement

1.4.3 Inspection

1.4.4 Soldering

1.4.5 Screen Printing

1.4.6 Cleaning

1.4.7 Repair & Rework

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Surface Mount Technologies Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Surface Mount Technologies Market Size

2.2 Surface Mount Technologies Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Surface Mount Technologies Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Surface Mount Technologies Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Surface Mount Technologies Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Surface Mount Technologies Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Surface Mount Technologies Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Surface Mount Technologies Market Concentration Ratio (CRCh

Continued….

