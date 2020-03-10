Global Surface Disinfectant Market to Reach at a CAGR of 11.70%, Metrex Research, LLC. (U.S.), PURE Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), UPS Hygiene Pvt. Ltd., Ecolab (U.S.)

Global Surface Disinfectant Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 436.32 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1057.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the Increasing rate of infectious disease.

This Global Surface Disinfectant Market report has been formulated with the meticulous efforts of an innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters. Market-related variables incorporated in this Global Surface Disinfectant Market report such as current market trends, market division, new market section, industry anticipating, future bearings, opportunity analysis, key examination and arranging, target market, experiences and advancement in technology help the organization to grow and expand in the current market scenario. For the clear and better understanding of facts and figures, the data is represented in the form of graphs and charts.

Market Definition: Global Surface Disinfectant Market

Disinfectants are those chemical substances that are used to prevent infectious diseases and kill microorganisms by applying it on the surface such as washrooms, floors, tiles, furniture and instrument. As there is high vulnerability of infectious diseases among patients and staff members of clinics, hospital, and ambulatory surgical, proper cleanliness should always be maintained which eventually raises the demand for disinfectant products in the market. Strict rules and guidelines are made that enforces the authorities of hospitals to ensure cleanliness everywhere.

According to U.S. Senate committee report, at least 250 patients were infected with antibiotic-resistant bacteria after undergoing endoscopic procedures between 2012 and 2015 in the U.S. This is a result of the use of contaminated devices.

Market Drivers

Increasing procedures of surgical, act as driver to the surface disinfectant market.

Increased rising geriatric population and subsequent growth in the prevalence of chronic diseases, this significant change will act as a driver to the surface disinfectant market.

Market Restraints

Continuous guidance about prevention and control of disease

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in surface disinfectant market are: 3M (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.), Procter & Gamble (U.S.), STERIS plc. (U.S.), Cantel Medical (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (U.K), Sealed Air (U.S.), The Clorox Company (U.S.), Whiteley Corporation (Australia), Metrex Research, LLC. (U.S.), PURE Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), UPS Hygiene Pvt. Ltd., Ecolab (U.S.), Kimberly-Clark Worldwide Inc. (U.S), DuPont (U.S.), CarrollCLEAN (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Among Others.

Segmentation: Global Surface Disinfectant Market

By Product

Hypochlorite

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Hydrogen Peroxide

Chlorhexidine Gluconate

Per acetic Acid

Phenol

Alcohol

By Formulation

Sprays

Liquids

Wipes

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2017, 3M Company launched the 3M Curos Stopper disinfecting caps. This cap protects the port of instrument from contamination.

In 2017, Clorox Company launched Clorox Healthcare Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectants and Clorox Healthcare Bleach Germicidal Wipes.

