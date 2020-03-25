Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Supply Chain Management Solutions market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Supply Chain Management Solutions market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Aspen Technology

Comarch

IBM Corporation

Infor

JDA Software Group

Kinaxis

Oracle Corporation

Plex Manufacturing Cloud

QAD, Inc.

Sage

SAP SE

Vanguard Software





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud





Market segment by Application, Supply Chain Management Solutions can be split into

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electronics

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Health Care

Transportation & Logistics

Others





The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Supply Chain Management Solutions in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Supply Chain Management Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Key Stakeholders

Supply Chain Management Solutions Manufacturers

Supply Chain Management Solutions Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Supply Chain Management Solutions Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors





Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Supply Chain Management Solutions market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Supply Chain Management Solutions

1.1 Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Overview

1.1.1 Supply Chain Management Solutions Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Supply Chain Management Solutions Market by Type

1.3.1 On-premise

1.3.2 Cloud

1.4 Supply Chain Management Solutions Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Aerospace & Defense

1.4.2 Automotive

1.4.3 Electronics

1.4.4 Food & Beverages

1.4.5 Industrial

1.4.6 Health Care

1.4.7 Transportation & Logistics

1.4.8 Others

Chapter Two: Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Aspen Technology

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Comarch

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 IBM Corporation

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Infor

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 JDA Software Group

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Kinaxis

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Oracle Corporation

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Plex Manufacturing Cloud

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 QAD, Inc.

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Sage

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 SAP SE

3.12 Vanguard Software

Chapter Four: Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Supply Chain Management Solutions in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Supply Chain Management Solutions

Chapter Five: United States Supply Chain Management Solutions Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Supply Chain Management Solutions Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Supply Chain Management Solutions Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Supply Chain Management Solutions Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Supply Chain Management Solutions Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Supply Chain Management Solutions Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Supply Chain Management Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Dynamics

12.1 Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Opportunities

12.2 Supply Chain Management Solutions Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

