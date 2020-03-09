Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market 2020: Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) development in United States, Europe and China.

SCADA is is a control system architecture that uses computers, networked data communications and graphical user interfaces for high-level process supervisory management, but uses other peripheral devices such as programmable logic controllers and discrete PID controllers to interface to the process plant or machinery.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2318468

In 2017, the global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

ABB (Switzerland)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

General Electric Co. (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Larsen & Toubro (India)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (US)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

M.B. Control & Systems Pvt. Ltd (India)

Iconics Inc. (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Power & Energy

Oil & Gas Industry

Water & Waste Control

Telecommunications

Transportation

Manufacturing Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-supervisory-control-and-data-acquisition-scada-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Power & Energy

1.5.3 Oil & Gas Industry

1.5.4 Water & Waste Control

1.5.5 Telecommunications

1.5.6 Transportation

1.5.7 Manufacturing Industry

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size

2.2 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Key Players in China

7.3 China Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Key Players in India

10.3 India Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 ABB (Switzerland)

12.1.1 ABB (Switzerland) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Introduction

12.1.4 ABB (Switzerland) Revenue in Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 ABB (Switzerland) Recent Development

12.2 Schneider Electric SE (France)

12.2.1 Schneider Electric SE (France) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Introduction

12.2.4 Schneider Electric SE (France) Revenue in Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Schneider Electric SE (France) Recent Development

12.3 Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

12.3.1 Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Introduction

12.3.4 Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) Revenue in Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

12.4 Honeywell International Inc. (US)

12.4.1 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Introduction

12.4.4 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Revenue in Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Recent Development

12.5 Emerson Electric Co. (US)

12.5.1 Emerson Electric Co. (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Introduction

12.5.4 Emerson Electric Co. (US) Revenue in Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Emerson Electric Co. (US) Recent Development

12.6 General Electric Co. (US)

12.6.1 General Electric Co. (US) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Introduction

12.6.4 General Electric Co. (US) Revenue in Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 General Electric Co. (US) Recent Development

12.7 Siemens AG (Germany)

12.7.1 Siemens AG (Germany) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Introduction

12.7.4 Siemens AG (Germany) Revenue in Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Siemens AG (Germany) Recent Development

12.8 Larsen & Toubro (India)

12.8.1 Larsen & Toubro (India) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Introduction

12.8.4 Larsen & Toubro (India) Revenue in Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Larsen & Toubro (India) Recent Development

12.9 Rockwell Automation Inc. (US)

12.9.1 Rockwell Automation Inc. (US) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Introduction

12.9.4 Rockwell Automation Inc. (US) Revenue in Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Rockwell Automation Inc. (US) Recent Development

12.10 Omron Corporation (Japan)

12.10.1 Omron Corporation (Japan) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Introduction

12.10.4 Omron Corporation (Japan) Revenue in Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Omron Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

12.11 M.B. Control & Systems Pvt. Ltd (India)

12.12 Iconics Inc. (US)

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2318468

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155