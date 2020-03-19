Submental Fat Treatment Market 2020-2027 is Booming Globally || Leading Players – ALLERGAN, Galderma laboratories, Cleveland Clinic, MEDSTAR HEALTH, Bayer AG;

Submental Fat Treatment market research report looks at the key aspects of the market including its market improvement, development, position and others. The industry inquiries in this report provide an examination and data as specified by classes. It underlines the global key manufacturers and analyzes the market competition landscape. The report also comprises of a bottomless knowledge on market definition, market drivers and market restraints, classifications, applications, and engagements. What is more, Submental Fat Treatment Market report conducts analysis on sales (consumption) of market, focuses on the top players to assess their sales, price, revenue and market share with volume and value for each region.

Global submental fat treatment market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. This report contains the data of base year 2019 and historic year of 2018. Increasing demand of advanced treatment options, adoption of liposuction procedures and growing consciousness about aesthetics are major factors that drive the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global submental fat treatment market are ALLERGAN, Galderma laboratories, Cleveland Clinic, MEDSTAR HEALTH, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merz Pharma, , Bausch Health, Suneva Medical, Pfizer Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Amgen Inc., Alma Lasers, Cutera, Hologic Inc., among others.

Market Definition: Global Submental Fat Treatment Market

Submental area is the region under the chin. Submental fat is the extra fat grown in underneath the chin and at the front of neck (preplatsymal fat) causing submental fullness. Submental fullness is also known as double chin. This fat accumulates with age, genetic predisposition and obesity. The causes of submental fat could be genetic traits, weight gain or aging. Submental fat is a distressful condition, since it creates consciousness about weight gain in any individual.

Approximately 73% of all the consumers are undergoing dermatological surgeries or cosmetics procedures bother about excessive fat under the chin or neck.

Segmentation: Global Submental Fat Treatment Market

Submental Fat Treatment Market : By Therapy Type

Surgical Rejuvenation

Targeted Liposuction

Laser Ablation

Others

Submental Fat Treatment Market : By Exercises Type

Straight Jaw Jut

Ball Exercise

Tongue Stretch

Neck Stretch

Others

Submental Fat Treatment Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Submental Fat Treatment Market : By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Submental Fat Treatment Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Submental Fat Treatment Market:

In August 2017, ALLERGAN received marketing approval of Belkyra (deoxycholic acid) injections from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. Belkyra is a prescription medicine used for treatment of double chin and associated with submental fat. This grant allows the company for marketing and commercialization of the drug

In June 2015, ALLERGAN acquired KYTHERA Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. for strengthening and attaining leading position in aesthetics market, globally. This agreement includes the acquisition of KYBELLA (deoxycholic acid) injection, a non-surgical treatment of moderate-to-severe convexity or fullness associated with submental fat (double chin), for its development and commercialization. This acquisition will enhance the company’s long term growth in the market

Submental Fat Treatment Market : Drivers

Increasing awareness among people about cosmetic procedures for suppressing the submental fat fuels the market growth

Availability of advanced & user-friendly products such as kybella acts as a market driver

Increasing demand of minimally invasive techniques for the management of submental fat is expected to boost the market growth

Anticipation of therapies such as liposuction for removal of excessive submental fat plays a potential driver for market growth

Submental Fat Treatment Market : Restraints

The treatment of submental fat includes surgical procedures which are costly in nature; this factor acts as a restraint for this market growth

Possible risks associated with these medical procedures is another factor obstructing this market growth

Stringent regulatory requirements for approval and commercialization of products used for submental fat are challenging factor for this market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global submental fat treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global submental fat treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

