GLOBAL STRETCH MARKS TREATMENT MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY, SIZE, SHARE, DEMANDS, GROWTH, ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, APPLICATION, TRENDS ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TILL 2025

Market Overview

The stretch marks treatment market is expected to witness healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Growth of the market is majorly due to the rising burden of obesity across the globe and the growing number of pregnancies because of which there is a rising concern of stretch marks in women.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), since the year 1975, obesity has tripled worldwide. During the year 2016-2017, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight among which over 650 million were obese. The WHO has also stated that most of the world’s population lives in countries where overweight and obesity kills more people than underweight. The above statements indicate that there is a high burden of obesity in the world which is augmenting the rise in the number of people having stretch marks. This is ultimately contributing to the growth of the market studied.

Furthermore, there is a high number of pregnancies seen in the developed as well as developing countries which is also augmenting the demand for stretch mark treatment products. For instance, in the United States, there were 3,855,500 births, as per the data published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Scope of the Report

As per the American Academy of Dermatology, stretch mark is a type of scar that develops when the skin stretches or shrinks quickly. The abrupt change causes the collagen and elastin, which support skin, to rupture. As the skin heals, stretch marks can appear. Rapid weight loss or gain, and pregnancy are the most common times when stretch marks arise. The market is segmented by treatment, end-user, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Topical Treatment segment is expected to Dominate the Market

The stretch mark treatment market is dominated by topical treatment. This is majorly attributed to the high cost of other treatments such as laser and Microdermabrasion. Another factor propelling the growth of this segment is the availability and ease of use of these products. Most of the females take treatment for their stretch marks at home only for which they prefer creams, lotions, or oils. Also, the price of these products is comparatively less which makes it more affordable for low to middle-income people.

In developing countries like India and South Africa, people usually go with the products that are cost-effective and easily accessible which is resulting in the high sale of topical products for stretch marks in such countries. Added to that, topical products come with fewer side effects than that of lasers which makes it more trustworthy treatment.

North America Holds the Largest Share of the Market

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market studied which is primarily due to the better treatment options and the large target population in this region. Companies are also focusing more on this developed economy as there is a large demand for stretch mark treatment in the United States. As per the recent Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) data, the adult obesity rate has exceeded 35% in most of the states from the USA. This is augmenting the demand for stretch mark treatment in these states as obesity is the prime factor for the developing stretch marks.

Competitive Landscape

The market for stretch marks treatment is moderately competitive and there are several local players that are holding the large chunk of market share. However, the market also witnesses the presence of glocal players such as Merz Pharma and Cynosure, Inc. With the rising demand for the stretch mark treatment, it is believed that more companies will be penetrating this market and hold a considerable share in the market.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Burden of Obesity Across the Globe

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Pregnancies and the Concern About Stretch Marks in Those Women

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Laser and Microdermabrasion Treatment

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Treatment

5.1.1 Topical Products

5.1.1.1 Creams

5.1.1.2 Oils & Serum

5.1.1.3 Lotion

5.1.2 Laser

5.1.2.1 Fractional Lasers

5.1.2.2 Pulse-Dye Lasers

5.1.2.3 Others

5.1.3 Microdermabrasion

5.2 By End-User

5.2.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.2.2 Home-use

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Laboratoires Expanscience

6.1.2 E.T. Browne Drug Co.

6.1.3 Syneron Medical Ltd.

6.1.4 Basq Skincare

6.1.5 Weleda AG

6.1.6 Cynosure, Inc.

6.1.7 Helix BioMedix, Inc.

6.1.8 Dermaclara, Inc

6.1.9 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

6.1.10 Clarins Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

